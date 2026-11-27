The UK government published guidelines on what foreign travellers can carry into Great Britain duty-free under a personal allowance

The allowance covers four broad categories, including alcohol, tobacco, vaping products, and general goods up to a set value

Travellers who exceed their allowance face taxes on the entire category, and undeclared goods can be seized at the border

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The UK government has released official guidelines detailing the goods that foreign travellers may bring into Great Britain, covering England, Scotland and Wales, without incurring tax or customs duty.

The UK government published guidelines on what foreign travellers can carry into Great Britain duty-free under a personal allowance. Credit: Oli Scarff

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The scheme, known as a personal allowance, applies to items that travellers carry personally and intend to use themselves or give as gifts while in the UK.

The allowance is structured across four categories: alcohol, tobacco, vaping products, and other general goods.

Beer and cider — up to 42 litres Still or sparkling wine — up to 18 litres Spirits and alcoholic products over 22% alcohol by volume (ABV) — up to 4 litres Alcoholic products up to 22% ABV, excluding beer, cider and wine (such as fortified wine like port or sherry) — up to 9 litres Cigarettes — up to 200 Cigarillos — up to 100 Cigars — up to 50 Loose tobacco — up to 250g Tobacco sticks for electronic heated tobacco devices — up to 200 sticks Vaping liquid — up to 50ml Other goods — worth up to £390 in total (or up to £270 for those arriving by private plane or boat)

For all other goods combined, the duty-free threshold is £390 in total value, reduced to £270 for those arriving by private plane or private boat.

The guidelines permit travellers to split some allowances across related product types. Within the tobacco category, for instance, someone could bring 100 cigarettes and 25 cigars, which together use half of each respective allowance. A similar approach applies to low-ABV alcoholic products, where 2 litres of spirits could be combined with 4.5 litres of fortified wine.

Penalties for exceeding the allowance

Exceeding any single category limit carries significant consequences. When a traveller goes over their allowance in a given category, tax and duty become payable on all goods in that category, not only the surplus amount. Goods that are not declared may also be seized by border officials.

Travellers must declare their goods either through an online process before departing for the UK or in person upon arrival at the border.

Personal allowances are non-transferable and cannot be pooled between travelling companions. Travellers under the age of 17 hold no personal allowance for alcohol, tobacco, or vaping products. They are permitted to bring such items into the country for personal use but must declare them before crossing into the UK.

For general goods that originate from and were purchased within the European Union, travellers may qualify for a zero rate of customs duty by providing proof of origin, even if the total value of those goods surpasses the standard £390 threshold.

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Source: YEN.com.gh