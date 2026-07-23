The South African government published official guidance outlining several routes through which foreign nationals can acquire citizenship

The guidance covers automatic qualification, applications through descent or naturalisation, and rules around holding dual citizenship

All citizenship applications are handled by the Department of Home Affairs, the body responsible for processing such matters

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The South African government has released official guidance detailing the pathways through which foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, may obtain South African citizenship.

The South African government, under President Cyril Ramaphosa, explains how foreign nationals can qualify for its citizenship. Photo Credit: Per-Anders Pettersson, People Images

Source: Getty Images

The information, published on the South African government's official website, outlines the conditions under which a person may acquire, keep, or regain citizenship based on their individual circumstances.

Who qualifies automatically for SA citizenship?

According to the guidance, automatic qualification applies to anyone born in South Africa where at least one parent holds South African citizenship or a valid permanent residency permit.

A person adopted by a South African citizen is also considered to qualify automatically.

For those who do not meet these conditions, the government has outlined two formal application routes: citizenship by descent and citizenship by naturalisation.

Both provide foreign nationals with a structured path towards becoming South African citizens.

Rules around retaining and renouncing SA citizenship

The guidance also addresses situations involving dual nationality. Any person wishing to retain their South African citizenship while taking up citizenship in another country must submit a retention application before acquiring the second nationality. Those who fail to do so lose their South African citizenship automatically.

Former citizens who were born in South Africa or acquired their citizenship by descent and have since returned to live in the country permanently may apply to have their citizenship reinstated.

The government additionally allows individuals to formally renounce their South African citizenship ahead of becoming citizens of another country through an official process.

Separately, those who acquired citizenship of another country before 6 October 1995 are entitled to apply for an exemption, which could protect them from losing their South African status.

All enquiries and applications related to citizenship fall under the Department of Home Affairs, which is the designated body responsible for handling such matters in South Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh