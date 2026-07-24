Ghana football legend Asamoah Gyan has announced the passing of his father, George Gyan Baffour Mensah, on July 24, 2026

Gyan took to social media to pay an emotional tribute, thanking his father for the role he played in his celebrated football career

Fellow footballers and other celebrities have been pouring in tributes to Gyan and his family following the sad announcement

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Asamoah Gyan, one of Ghana's most celebrated footballers, has shared the heartbreaking news that his father, George Gyan Baffour Mensah, has passed away.

Asamoah Gyan Announces Death of Father George Gyan Baffour Mensah

Source: Instagram

The former Black Stars captain broke the news on Friday, July 24, 2026, turning to social media, to share an emotional tribute that quickly resonated with fans and followers across the continent.

In his post, Gyan expressed relief that his father lived to witness his achievements, writing: "I'm happy you saw my greatness da. Thank you for taking care of us. You will forever be in our hearts. R.I.P. (ASASE J)."

Asamoah Gyan's father: Pillar behind his success

George Gyan Baffour Mensah was a constant presence in the background as his son built one of the most remarkable careers in African football history.

Gyan went on to become the Black Stars' all-time leading scorer and Africa's highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history, a journey his father is said to have supported with unwavering encouragement and guidance.

The former BBC African Footballer of the Year amassed those accolades over a career that stretched for more than two decades, during which he became a household name not just in Ghana but across the world.

Behind that success, according to Gyan's own words, was a father who pushed and cared for him every step of the way.

Tributes pour in for Asamoah Gyan's father

Since the announcement, condolences have flooded in from all corners of Ghanaian football and beyond. Fellow players, football administrators, celebrities, and supporters have all taken a moment to send their sympathies to the Gyan family.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed, with the family expected to release details in due course.

See Asamoah Gyan's announcement of his father's death on Instagram:

Funny Face, others react to Gyan's announcement

Many of the reactions to Asamoah Gyan's announcement of his father's passing came from Ghanaian stars.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the celebrity reactions below.

r_pimpong said:

"My condolences 💐 bro 🥹♥️."

therealfunnyface said:

"Ooh Daah...Rest in peace, great man. Stay strong, bro @asamoah_gyan3 🙏❤️."

tracey_boakye said:

"My condolences 💐 Bro💔."

adjeteyanang said:

"@asamoah_gyan3 deep condolences, Capito! God comfort and favour you."

prince_of_goals said:

"My condolences 💐 bro 🙏."

kbkbmuzic said:

"My deepest condolences, my brother 💔 💔 💔."

Source: YEN.com.gh