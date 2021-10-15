CAF CL: Moroccan giants Wydad to arrive in Ghana on Friday ahead of Hearts clash

Wydad Athletic Club will arrive in Accra on Friday ahead of their game against Hearts

The Ghanaian champions will host Wydad on Sunday in the CAF Champions League

The winner of the two-legged game progresses to the Group stage

Moroccan football giants, Wydad Club Athletic, will arrive in Ghana on Friday for the CAF Champions League game against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League champions host Wydad of Morocco at the Accra Sports stadium in the round 32 of Africa's elite club competition.

According to Citisportsonline, the Moroccans are expected in town today, October 15, 2021.

Wydad Athletic Club are champions of the Moroccan topflight league and are one of the biggest clubs on the continent.

They play Hearts for a place in the Group stages of the competition.

However, their preparations have been affected by injuries as three of their top players are out of the game on Sunday.

Their coach, Walid Regragui, has also contracted COVID-19 and will not be on the bench this weekend.

"Official statement on injuries of Wydad players. Our player Reda Al-Jaadi has suffered a severe ankle-level sprain, an injury that requires a rest of between six and eight weeks and our player Reda Al-Jaadi will conduct a set of accurate ankle-level checks," wrote the club on Facebook.

"Our player Sufyan Karkash has been twisted at ankle level that will require an absence from the fields for between three and four weeks.

"Our defender Sheikh Kumara suffered a nose-level injury that won't stop him from training or playing matches. With my sincere wishes for a speedy recovery to the stars of the nation's valley."

Hearts of Oak reached the last 32 after beating Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar.

