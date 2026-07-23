Realmrhappiness Returns to Ghana, Spotted Buying Tea Bread by the Roadside

Kofi Gabs, known online as Mr Happiness, returned to Ghana after living and working in the Netherlands

The Ghanaian content creator stopped a street hawker to buy tea bread, and the interaction quickly went viral

Social media users reacted to his appearance and upbeat energy, with many praising how well he looked

Kofi Gabs, the Ghanaian-born content creator popularly known online as Realmrhappiness or Mr Happiness, has arrived back in Ghana and is documenting every moment of his homecoming for his followers.

Netherlands-based Ghanaian content creator Mr Happiness gets spotted in Ghana as his current condition trends online. Image credit: @mr.happiness/TikTok

Source: UGC

Based in the Netherlands, Kofi Gabs made the trip back to his home country and wasted no time immersing himself in familiar local life.

He has been recording his experiences throughout the visit, openly sharing how much he had missed being home.

One moment in particular captured the internet's attention: the content creator pulled over to buy tea bread from a roadside hawker.

The simple exchange between him and the street trader quickly went viral, with many fans finding his enthusiasm for the classic Ghanaian snack both relatable and endearing.

Tea bread, a soft white bread typically paired with margarine or a hot beverage, is a beloved everyday staple for many Ghanaians.

The Instagram post below shows some fan memories of Mr Happiness’s return to Ghana.

Mr Happiness' positive outlook touches hearts

Kofi Gabs has built a loyal following across social media by championing a philosophy of intentional joy. He is known for choosing to embrace happiness regardless of personal hardships, often reminding his audience that life is too short not to savour its small pleasures.

That ethos was on full display during his roadside tea bread stop, which resonated with followers back home and in the diaspora alike.

Beyond the viral clip, many commenters were struck by his appearance during the visit, with several noting that he looked well and in good spirits.

Social media users flooded the comments section with warm reactions to his homecoming moment.

sarps_nks84 wrote:

"Hahahahha true son of the land. Hot tea bread 🥖 & margarine 🧈😂😂😂."

germain_cooper commented:

"I love this guy... He is always happy. Mr. Happiness for a reason 🙌🔥🔥."

oobedhopes_ said:

"Outfit 🔥."

ladyka_6 added:

"My favourite...I want some hot tea bread too😋😋😋."

dotcomarts reflected:

"Happiness is free it requires not money 🙌."

The TikTok post below features one of Mr Happiness’s interesting food videos.

Mr Happiness slams Mahama over teacher arrears

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Netherlands-based Ghanaian social media personality Kofi Gabs, alias Mr Happiness, has called out President John Mahama over the unpaid salary arrears of some teachers.

A video on his TikTok page on April 15 showed him looking visibly sad as he listened to the concerns of one of the teachers who joined her colleagues to protest over their unpaid arrears spanning over a year.

Sharing his view on the matter, Mr Happiness, who actively campaigned for John Mahama in the 2024 elections, said the government’s failure to pay the teachers raises concerns about whether Ghana as a country places prominence on education.

Source: YEN.com.gh