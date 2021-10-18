Andre Ayew has scored for the fifth straight game in Qatar

The Black Stars captain netted in Al Sadd's thumping win against Al Gharafa

The 31-year-old has been in top scoring form since joining the Qatari champions in the summer

Captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew, has netted his fifth goal of the season in Qatar as Al Sadd defeated Al Gharafa on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The 31-year-old, who started from the game from the bench scored the final goal in the 6-4 thriller at the Al Gharafa Stadium.

In photos posted on Twitter, the in-form forward expressed delight on scoring again for his side at they maintained their 100% record start to the season.

Andre Ayew nets fifth goal of the season in Qatar as Al Sadd thump Al-Gharafa. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AyewAndre

"Three points and we keep going, Great to have another goal after the international break. Top team spirit," he wrote on Twitter.

Al Sadd netted three times in the first 17 minutes, including two own goals to set the tone for a game filled with goals. Algerian forward Baghdad Bounnedjah opened the scoring in the seventh minute before two own goals from Saeed Essa and Saifeldeen Fadlallah in the space of three minutes.

Chieck Diabate and Saifeldeen Fadlallah pulled two back for Al Gharafa but Hassan Al Haydos then extended Al Sadd's lead on 40 minutes.

Just before the stroke of half time Chieck Diabate netted his second of the game to make it 4-3 at the break.

Six minutes into the second half Bounedjah added his second to restore Al Sadd's two goal lead but Ahmed Alaaedin reduced the deficit for the hosts to set up an interesting finale to the match.

Andre Ayew, who came on in the 66th minute then put the icing on the cake with an 89th minute strike.

