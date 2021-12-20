Evelyn Badu scored the only goal that earned Ghana progress to the final round of qualifiers for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

The Black Princesses will now face Uganda for a place in next year's FIFA U20 World Cup in Coast Rica

Ghana have been present at all the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup since 2010 and remain the African country with the most appearances

Hasaacas Ladies star, Evelyn Badu netted a thunderbolt as the Black Princesses defeated stubborn Zambia to reach the final stage of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers.

Her first half strike was enough as the Black Princesses won the tie 1-0 on aggregate and will now face Uganda for a place in Costa Rica 2022.

In a video posted on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Badu's ferocious strike could not be kept out by the Young Coopers.

Video: Evelyn Badu's strike earns Black Princesses progress in FIFA U20 WWC qualifiers. SOURCE: Twitter/ @EvelynBadu15

Evelyn Badu is captain of the Princesses and hopes to lead the team to the World Cup for the sixth consecutive time.

Having excelled at last month's CAF Women's Champions League, the 19-year-old is now a household name on the continent.

