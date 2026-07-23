Lamine Yamal inadvertently promoted German clothing brand 6PM during the 2026 World Cup final on July 13

The 19-year-old Spain star repeatedly lifted his jersey during the match, briefly exposing the brand's logo on his boxer shorts

6PM boxer shorts sold out following the final, which drew a reported global audience of around 1 billion viewers

Lamine Yamal has given German clothing brand 6PM an unexpected boost after the 19-year-old's habit of lifting his jersey during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final exposed the brand's logo to a global audience, causing the company's boxer shorts to sell out entirely.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final on July 13, with Yamal among the most recognisable faces of the victorious squad.

The Barcelona forward repeatedly pulled up his shirt during the match, and on several occasions the motion revealed the waistband of his 6PM boxer shorts, complete with the brand's logo.

Lamine Yamal poses with the World Cup trophy after helping Spain beat Lionel Messi's Argentina on July 19, 2026. Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

How wardrobe moment turned into sales surge

The World Cup final attracted a reported viewership of approximately 1 billion people worldwide, meaning the brief but recurring glimpse of the German brand's logo reached an audience that few conventional advertising campaigns could rival.

Once supporters identified the brand Yamal was wearing, demand surged rapidly and 6PM's boxer shorts were sold out shortly after the final.

The episode is a striking example of incidental product exposure generating commercial impact at scale.

Yamal did not appear to be making a deliberate promotional gesture, yet the repeated nature of the action throughout the match meant the brand received sustained visibility across multiple broadcast moments.

Yamal could become official 6PM ambassador

While Yamal was not at his sharpest during Spain's World Cup campaign, he remains the most prominent figure in the Spanish squad and one of the most marketable young footballers in the world.

Reports now suggest 6PM may move to formalise the relationship by signing Yamal as an official brand ambassador, seeking to capitalise on the attention generated by the final.

At 19, Yamal is already a World Cup winner and a recognised face at global level. For a clothing brand with ambitions to grow its international profile, an official partnership with the Spain forward would represent a significant commercial opportunity built on an already-viral moment.

Why Spain can't keep World Cup trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA rules required Spain to return the original World Cup trophy before leaving the stadium, despite celebrating with it on the pitch.

The regulation was introduced after the original Jules Rimet Trophy was stolen in Brazil and never recovered.

Source: YEN.com.gh