Real Madrid Makes Transfer Decision on Rodri After Spain's 2026 World Cup Triumph
- Real Madrid has made a transfer decision on Rodri after the midfielder inspired Spain to victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- According to reports, club representatives held a private meeting with Rodri's agents at a restaurant this week
- If the Manchester City star completes the switch, he would strengthen a Madrid squad set to be managed by José Mourinho
Real Madrid has reportedly decided to push ahead with a move for Manchester City star Rodri following his outstanding performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Spain international capped a memorable tournament by helping La Roja lift the trophy before being named the competition's best player.
Real Madrid set to sign Rodri
According to French outlet L'Equipe, Madrid president Florentino Pérez has now given the green light for the club to pursue the 30-year-old after previously showing reluctance over the transfer.
Los Blancos see Rodri as the ideal long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, whose retirement left a void in the heart of the midfield.
Despite strengthening other areas of the squad with the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté and Bernardo Silva, the European giants have made the Manchester City midfielder their next priority.
Goal reports that club officials recently held a private meeting with Rodri's representatives at a restaurant in Madrid, where they agreed to begin working on the player's personal terms.
Real Madrid are prepared to offer him a contract until 2030.
Why Rodri to Madrid could stall
The biggest hurdle remains the transfer fee. Real Madrid are unwilling to pay more than €60 million, while Manchester City value the midfielder at €100 million.
The €40 million gap means negotiations are likely to be challenging before any agreement can be reached.
According to Sky Sports, optimism over Rodri's potential switch to the Santiago Bernabéu has grown in recent days.
However, no deal has yet been struck between the two clubs, leaving Madrid with significant work to do if they are to secure one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders.
Real Madrid receive Michael Olise transfer boost
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Olise is aware of Real Madrid's interest and would consider a move from Bayern Munich to the Spanish giants.
The report suggests contact has already been made between the two parties, although it remains unclear whether it was direct or through intermediaries.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.