Real Madrid has made a transfer decision on Rodri after the midfielder inspired Spain to victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

According to reports, club representatives held a private meeting with Rodri's agents at a restaurant this week

If the Manchester City star completes the switch, he would strengthen a Madrid squad set to be managed by José Mourinho

Real Madrid has reportedly decided to push ahead with a move for Manchester City star Rodri following his outstanding performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Spain international capped a memorable tournament by helping La Roja lift the trophy before being named the competition's best player.

Real Madrid makes transfer decision on Rodri after Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph. Photo by Justin Setterfield and DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid set to sign Rodri

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Madrid president Florentino Pérez has now given the green light for the club to pursue the 30-year-old after previously showing reluctance over the transfer.

Los Blancos see Rodri as the ideal long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, whose retirement left a void in the heart of the midfield.

Despite strengthening other areas of the squad with the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté and Bernardo Silva, the European giants have made the Manchester City midfielder their next priority.

Goal reports that club officials recently held a private meeting with Rodri's representatives at a restaurant in Madrid, where they agreed to begin working on the player's personal terms.

Real Madrid are prepared to offer him a contract until 2030.

Real Madrid target Rodri poses with the FIFA World Cup trophy after helping Spain to their second title on July 19, 2026. Photo by Ryan Pierse - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Why Rodri to Madrid could stall

The biggest hurdle remains the transfer fee. Real Madrid are unwilling to pay more than €60 million, while Manchester City value the midfielder at €100 million.

The €40 million gap means negotiations are likely to be challenging before any agreement can be reached.

According to Sky Sports, optimism over Rodri's potential switch to the Santiago Bernabéu has grown in recent days.

However, no deal has yet been struck between the two clubs, leaving Madrid with significant work to do if they are to secure one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders.

Real Madrid receive Michael Olise transfer boost

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Olise is aware of Real Madrid's interest and would consider a move from Bayern Munich to the Spanish giants.

The report suggests contact has already been made between the two parties, although it remains unclear whether it was direct or through intermediaries.

Source: YEN.com.gh