Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather forecast for Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2026, covering both northern and southern regions

Thunderstorms and rain are expected across most of northern Ghana, with specific towns facing a 30% to 60% probability of TSRA

Southern Ghana faces a different but still unsettled picture, with slight to moderate rain anticipated along coastal and middle sectors into the evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2026, warning of thunderstorms and rainy conditions across large portions of the country.

According to GMet, thunderstorms accompanied by rain will persist over most of northern Ghana throughout the afternoon, while remaining portions of the region are likely to experience cloudy skies.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency predicts rain and storms nationwide this afternoon, July 23, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Towns including Atebubu, Ejura, Kintampo, Yendi, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, Wa, and Jirapa have been identified as areas facing a thunderstorm and rain probability of between 30% and 60%.

GMet predicts moderate rain for southern sectors

Conditions in southern Ghana are expected to be predominantly cloudy, with slight to moderate rainfall anticipated across parts of the coastal and middle sectors from the afternoon stretching into the evening hours.

GMet named Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Bekwai among the areas that could receive rain, placing the probability at 30% to 40%.

The agency also issued a maritime advisory alongside the forecast, noting that sea conditions are currently rough. Residents in coastal communities and those with activities on or near the ocean have been urged to exercise caution.

GMet advised the general public to carry an umbrella and take appropriate precautions given the unsettled weather pattern across the country.

Read the below afternoon weather update from the GMet on X.

ECG announces 5-hour dumsor schedule

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled temporary power outages across communities in the Tema and Eastern regions on July 23 and 24, 2026.

The emergency maintenance works in the Tema Region were expected to run from 11:00am to 3:00pm on both days, affecting more than 20 communities.

A separate planned maintenance exercise in the Eastern Region on July 24 was also set to affect the Oda ECG Main Office, Community Hospital and surrounding areas..

Source: YEN.com.gh