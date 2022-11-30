Jordan Ayew: Watch Video Of Black Stars Player Getting His Hair Trimmed By International Barber In Qatar
- Black Stars player Jordan Ayew pays keen attention to his looks as much as he sacrifices for the national team
- Jordan Ayew's precision passes into the goal during an excellent first half helped Ghana defeat South Korea 3-2
- The Crystal Palace attacker, whose mistakes cost the Black Stars two late goals against Portugal on matchday one, went from villain to hero with his two assists
PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions
Black Stars player Jordan Ayew one of the sons of the legendary footballer Abedi Pele silenced his critics with his two heroic assists in the match against South Korea.
Ahead of the match, the Crystal Palace Forward invited international barber Nikky Okyere who is known for styling premier league stars and afrobeat stars.
The talented barber shared the beautiful video of Jordan Ayew getting his hair trimmed on Instagram captioned;
World Cup 2022: Tariq Lamptey Wows Ghanaian Ladies With Thick Foreign Accent; They Fall In Love With Him
Now! is time for the reason why I’m here in the Ghana Blackstars Camp ✂️ and Personally I want to say ❤️ to @jordanayew9 for his outstanding Performance yesterday
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Also, I want everyone that is watching this video to drop their Positive messages to him right now and make sure you Tag him ‼️Let’s goooo @blackstarsofghana_ #fifaworldcup2022 Surely Bringing the World Cup to Ghana
Ghanaian media personality Sammy Forson and other sports lovers have commented on Jordan Ayew's video
trikkyxo
This Uruguay match is personal for most Ghanaian. Especially me. I stopped watching football because of that game. You need to give it everything you got. Ghanaians want justice for what they did to us years ago! THIS IS WAR!
is_bill_
Tell him he to play like how he did yesterday because I watched better Jordan yesterday
Ati Zigi: Black Stars goalie marks birthday at World Cup in Qatar, lovely video of Coach Otto Addo giving him a cake melts hearts
gordonnana
BLACK STARZ!! Next game I want to see tackles cz them boyz need a severe beating!!!!!
kingmillz_21
Finally, you played well man smh but we need more of that this Friday play to your ability and skills man
pe.nny3815
God continues to bless and make him greater, he should close his ears to negative comments, God loves him
Ati Zigi: Black Stars Keeper's Sterling Performances At The World Cup Matches With His Fashionable Looks
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lawrence Ati Zigi, the goalkeeper for the Black Stars has a keen sense of style and ought to think about a future in modeling after retirement.
Ati Zigi has captured our hearts with his great sense of style while dripping in pricey clothing while on vacation.
The 26-year-old, who turns 26 today, November 29, 2022, is producing outstanding saves and leaps as the Black Stars strive to advance to the knockout stage.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh