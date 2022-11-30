Black Stars player Jordan Ayew pays keen attention to his looks as much as he sacrifices for the national team

Jordan Ayew's precision passes into the goal during an excellent first half helped Ghana defeat South Korea 3-2

The Crystal Palace attacker, whose mistakes cost the Black Stars two late goals against Portugal on matchday one, went from villain to hero with his two assists

Black Stars player Jordan Ayew one of the sons of the legendary footballer Abedi Pele silenced his critics with his two heroic assists in the match against South Korea.

Ahead of the match, the Crystal Palace Forward invited international barber Nikky Okyere who is known for styling premier league stars and afrobeat stars.

Black Stars player Jordan Ayew gets a new haircut in his hotel room in Qatar. source: @jordanayew9 @iam_nikky

The talented barber shared the beautiful video of Jordan Ayew getting his hair trimmed on Instagram captioned;

Now! is time for the reason why I’m here in the Ghana Blackstars Camp ✂️ and Personally I want to say ❤️ to @jordanayew9 for his outstanding Performance yesterday

Also, I want everyone that is watching this video to drop their Positive messages to him right now and make sure you Tag him ‼️Let’s goooo @blackstarsofghana_ #fifaworldcup2022 Surely Bringing the World Cup to Ghana

Ghanaian media personality Sammy Forson and other sports lovers have commented on Jordan Ayew's video

trikkyxo

This Uruguay match is personal for most Ghanaian. Especially me. I stopped watching football because of that game. You need to give it everything you got. Ghanaians want justice for what they did to us years ago! THIS IS WAR!

is_bill_

Tell him he to play like how he did yesterday because I watched better Jordan yesterday

gordonnana

BLACK STARZ!! Next game I want to see tackles cz them boyz need a severe beating!!!!!

kingmillz_21

Finally, you played well man smh but we need more of that this Friday play to your ability and skills man

pe.nny3815

God continues to bless and make him greater, he should close his ears to negative comments, God loves him

