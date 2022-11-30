World Cup 2022: Plus Sized Ghanaian Man Does Ati-Zigi-Like Save; Wows Many Peeps
- A plus-sized Ghanaian man wowed many peeps after he effortlessly saved a penalty during a street match
- The proud man was overjoyed when he saved the ball, and a large crowd gathered around to celebrate him
- Some peeps compared the impressive save to that of Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi during the Ghana vs South Korea match
PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions
A plus-sized goalkeeper who was in goal during a street football match wowed many with an impeccable save he made.
The talented goalkeeper's side conceded a penalty, and the onus was on him to save his team from defeat.
The penalty taker played a powerful shot which many would expect to beat the goalie, but the agile goalkeeper dived like a cat and managed to prevent the ball from entering his net.
World Cup 2022: Ghanaian Man Turns Footballer By Force; Complains About Ladies Crushing On Black Stars Players
Despite his size, he was able to reach the ball in time before it could get to the net. A large crowd rushed towards him to celebrate the immaculate save. The save was similar to that of Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi during the Ghana vs South Korea match.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
During the game's dying moments, the Ghanaian goalkeeper saved a dangerous freekick from Son Heung min, which got many applauding. The plus-sized man's save was as impressive as that of the Black Stars shot-stopper.
Plus-sized Goal Keeper Sparks Reactions
Mr Pkay made a funny comment:
Why didn't they carry him
Dhëgëñërāl Lemåñche said:
Better than edourd mendy
DJ Ike also said:
Bro just saved the world
Ghana vs Uruguay: Black Stars player Jordan Ayew is ready to face Suarez as he gets his hair trimmed before the match
otablo also wrote:
They should have carried him shoulder high
nana Opoku commented:
he was off his line before the ball was kicked. needs to be retaken.
Ati Zigi: Black Stars Team Celebrate Goalkeeper On His Birthday With A Cute Cake, Video Melts Hearts
In other news, Black Stars Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi turned a year older on November 29, 2022, while representing Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
To celebrate his special day, Coach Otto Addo handed him a plate of cake that was well-garnished to perfection while his fellow team members sang a 'Happy Birthday' song for him.
The video has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians as they send him lovely messages to commemorate his birthday.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh