A plus-sized Ghanaian man wowed many peeps after he effortlessly saved a penalty during a street match

The proud man was overjoyed when he saved the ball, and a large crowd gathered around to celebrate him

Some peeps compared the impressive save to that of Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi during the Ghana vs South Korea match

A plus-sized goalkeeper who was in goal during a street football match wowed many with an impeccable save he made.

The talented goalkeeper's side conceded a penalty, and the onus was on him to save his team from defeat.

The penalty taker played a powerful shot which many would expect to beat the goalie, but the agile goalkeeper dived like a cat and managed to prevent the ball from entering his net.

Despite his size, he was able to reach the ball in time before it could get to the net. A large crowd rushed towards him to celebrate the immaculate save. The save was similar to that of Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi during the Ghana vs South Korea match.

During the game's dying moments, the Ghanaian goalkeeper saved a dangerous freekick from Son Heung min, which got many applauding. The plus-sized man's save was as impressive as that of the Black Stars shot-stopper.

Plus-sized Goal Keeper Sparks Reactions

Mr Pkay made a funny comment:

Why didn't they carry him

Dhëgëñërāl Lemåñche said:

Better than edourd mendy

DJ Ike also said:

Bro just saved the world

otablo also wrote:

They should have carried him shoulder high

nana Opoku commented:

he was off his line before the ball was kicked. needs to be retaken.

Source: YEN.com.gh