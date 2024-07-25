Lionel Messi has been labelled a 'hypocrite' on the back of his reaction after Argentina lost to Morocco in their Olympic Games opener

The South Americans were stunned by the Atlas Lions on Wednesday, July 24, albeit in controversial circumstances

The manner of the loss left a bitter taste in the mouths of Argentines, forcing reactions from most of their top players

Lionel Messi faced heavy criticism following his reaction to Argentina's chaotic Olympic Games opening match against Morocco.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his frustration on Instagram after Argentina's last-minute goal was ruled out for offside two hours after the match had ended.

Lionel Messi was scrutinised for his social media reaction to Argentina's loss to Morocco in the Olympic Games opener. Photos by Buda Mendes and Arnaud Finistre.

Source: Getty Images

Paris 2024 Olympic men's football: Morocco shock Argentina

La Albiceleste struggled for much of the match, with Morocco taking a 2-0 lead by the 51st minute, per Sky Sports.

Javier Mascherano's men managed to pull one back in the 68th minute and thought they had equalised when Cristian Medina scored in the 16th minute of stoppage time.

However, chaos ensued when fans invaded the pitch, forcing security officials to intervene and suspend the game.

When play resumed, Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg reviewed Medina's goal and identified an offside offence in the build-up, disallowing Argentina's equaliser.

The match concluded with Morocco securing a 2-1 victory.

What Messi said after the Argentina vs Morocco game

According to Goal, the confusion and pitch invasion caught Messi's attention, prompting him to post "Insolito" on his Instagram stories, a term meaning "unusual" or "unbelievable."

Fans slam Messi for 'unbelievable' reaction

Messi's post sparked backlash, with some critics going as far as to abuse him for his reaction.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@IgonorMathias criticised Leo for his double standards:

"When we asked Messi to speak up against Argentina's racist chants, he went mute, but now that a referee's decision has gone against them, he wants to lend his voice."

@wrld_benito trolled:

"Unbelievable 😳" because there was no rigging 😂😭🇦🇷"

@dababnehss also added:

"Karma hits bad 😜"

Another user, @laligafrauds, abused Messi:

"He should shut up and pay more money to FIFA then."

@Peer_AdilRashid concluded:

"Pessi crying 😂"

Messi lead Argentina players in reacting to Olympic Games opener

In a related report, YEN.com.gh covered Lionel Messi leading the Argentina players in responding to their Olympic team's contentious defeat to Morocco in their opening match.

The controversial VAR decision sparked diverse reactions from fans online, with Argentina players voicing their discontent as well.

Defender Nico Tagliafico also criticised the perceived unfair treatment of his team during the games.

Source: YEN.com.gh