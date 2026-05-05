Daniel Gaspar paid a working visit to Accra Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, where he held talks with the club’s shot-stopper Benjamin Asare

Renowned for his expertise in goalkeeper development, Gaspar spent time with the Asare, widely regarded as Ghana's safest pairs of hands

The experienced trainer is now set for a fourth FIFA World Cup appearance after joining Carlos Queiroz’s backroom staff

Newly appointed Black Stars goalkeeper’s coach Daniel Gaspar has officially started work with Ghana as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup gather pace.

The experienced Portuguese-American trainer, who works with Hartford Athletic in the United States, was named as part of Carlos Queiroz’s technical team ahead of the global tournament.

Gaspar and Queiroz share a long working relationship, having previously teamed up with national sides including Portugal and Iran.

New Black Stars Goalkeeper's Coach Dan Gaspar Begins Work, Meets No.1 Benjamin Asare. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Source: Twitter

According to GhanaSoccernet, the veteran coach is set for his fourth World Cup appearance following his appointment with Ghana.

As part of settling into his new role, Gaspar paid a working visit to Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak at the Pobiman Sports Complex.

Gaspar begins work in Ghana, visits Hearts

In videos circulating on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gaspar was seen observing Hearts of Oak’s training session while interacting with the club’s technical team led by Mas-ud Didi Dramani.

The veteran coach described the visit as a pleasure and praised Dramani for his passion and dedication as a teacher of the game.

Gaspar also commended Hearts goalkeeper trainer Najahu Issah for the work being done with the shot-stoppers.

He highlighted the progression, willingness and quality shown by the goalkeepers during training.

Watch the video, as shared on X:

The 70-year-old further spoke about the importance of mentality and attitude, encouraging the players to stay focused and hungry for opportunities at the national team level.

Before leaving, he delivered a strong message to the squad, telling them that 'every day is the World Cup' as motivation to keep pushing for a place in the Black Stars setup.

Dan Gaspar meets Benjamin Asare

One of the standout moments from Gaspar’s visit was his brief interaction with Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

The Hearts of Oak shot stopper has grown into a key figure for Ghana since making his debut in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Chad in March 2025.

New Black Stars Goalkeeper's Coach Dan Gaspar Begins Work, Meets No.1 Benjamin Asare. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Although many viewed him as a late bloomer, the 33-year-old has taken his chance impressively.

According to Transfermarkt, Asare has made nine appearances for Ghana, keeping five clean sheets while conceding six goals.

His performances have strengthened his claim as Ghana’s No.1 ahead of the World Cup, with competition expected from Lawrence Ati Zigi and Joseph Anang.

If Asare eventually starts for Ghana at the Mundial, he would become the first locally based goalkeeper to achieve that feat for the Black Stars.

For now, his focus remains on maintaining top form for Hearts of Oak and continuing to impress Gaspar in upcoming league matches against Karela United and Aduana Stars.

Why Queiroz must ignore local quota

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh explained why Carlos Queiroz should avoid handing automatic places in the Black Stars squad to local players ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Backers of the quota system believe reserved spots for home-based stars would help raise the profile and competitiveness of the Ghana Premier League.

Source: YEN.com.gh