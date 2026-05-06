Álvaro Carreras has addressed reports of tension at Real Madrid, including an alleged dressing room incident involving Antonio Rüdiger

The defender has recently lost his starting place, missing the last three matches amid scrutiny over his attitude

Carreras insists the incident was “isolated” and resolved, while reaffirming his commitment and strong relationship with the squad

Álvaro Carreras has released a statement addressing his recent struggles at Real Madrid and reports of an alleged altercation with teammate Antonio Rüdiger.

The 23-year-old has recently lost his place in the starting XI, having been an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s last three matches across all competitions. His attitude has also reportedly come under scrutiny.

Alvaro Carreras releases statement addressing Antonio Rudiger 'slap'

Source: Getty Images

According to Onda Cero, Rüdiger allegedly struck Carreras during a dressing room incident in February. Carreras has since confirmed that an incident involving a teammate did take place, though details remain disputed.

Carreras joined Real Madrid from SL Benfica last summer and has made 38 appearances for the club, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Carreras responds to ‘altercation’ claims

Taking to Instagram, Carreras addressed the situation directly, writing:

“In recent days, certain insinuations and comments about me have emerged that do not correspond to reality.

“My commitment to this club and to the coaches I’ve had has been unwavering since day one, and it will continue to be so.

“Since I returned, I have always worked with the highest level of professionalism, respect, and dedication. I have fought very hard to fulfil my dream of returning home.

“Regarding the incident with a teammate, it was an isolated matter without importance that has already been resolved. My relationship with the entire team is very good.”

Alvaro Carreras releases statement addressing Antonio Rudiger 'slap'

Source: Getty Images

What does the future hold for Carreras?

Arsenal are believed to be keeping a close eye on Carreras' situation, with the Gunners said to be admirers of the former Manchester United defender.

Carreras has a contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2031, so it is difficult to imagine him leaving this summer, but all is not well at Bernabeu.

Indeed, Kylian Mbappe is facing criticism due to his recent trip to Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury, while there remains speculation surrounding Vinicius Junior's future and a potential new contract.

Real Madrid need to beat Barcelona in El Clasico this weekend to keep the La Liga title race alive heading into the final three gameweeks of the campaign.

Reports also indicate that club president Pérez shares the concerns, with his patience reportedly wearing thin over Mbappé’s attitude.

Beyond club football, the situation is a major concern for France national football team supporters.

Mbappé remains a central figure in Didier Deschamps’ squad, and any prolonged problems could significantly impact their chances of reclaiming the World Cup title.

Jurgen Klopp on Real Madrid's radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Spanish giants have also reportedly planned a summer move for ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to Madrid Universal, the German coach is prepared to leave his current position as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull GmbH to take charge of Real Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh