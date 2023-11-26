Black Stars captain Andre Ayew was red-carded in his debut for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1

The 33-year-old was sent off shortly after entering the field against Nantes for a bad challenge

Ayew moved to Le Havre as a free agent following his departure from Premier League side Nottingham Forest

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew experienced a horror debut for Le Havre in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 33-year-old attacker was red-carded shortly after entering the field against Nantes.

Dede Ayew spent just two minutes on the pitch before being sent off. Source; Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He was sent off after just two minutes after a bad challenge.

The Black Stars captain was brought on as a 65th-minute sub, replacing Loïc Négo at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ayew moved to Le Havre as a free agent following his departure from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Watch How Dede Ayew Led The Black Stars To Celebrate His Brother's Birthday

Earlier, Jordan Ayew celebrated his 32nd birthday with teammates after a victorious international friendly against Liberia.

The team combined the birthday celebration with their triumph on the pitch, creating a lively atmosphere with energetic singing and cheering.

The joyous occasion showcased the camaraderie among the players, with Captain André Ayew leading the festivities and everyone rising to wish Jordan Ayew a happy birthday.

Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew And Dede Ayew Have Plush Breakfast In Video

Also, Ghanaian football stars Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, and Dede Ayew delighted fans by enjoying breakfast together at a luxurious resort, showcasing their camaraderie off the field.

The trio, accompanied by close friends, demonstrated the strong bond and unity within the team.

The video quickly gained admiration, emphasizing the players' well-deserved break from rigorous training and match schedules.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh