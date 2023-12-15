Global site navigation

“African Star Boy”: Reactions Over Kudus' One-Goal Lead In West Ham Victory Against Freiburg
by  Nathaniel Crabbe
  • Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is trending following his impressive performance for West Ham United
  • The talented Black Stars player scored a leading goal to give his side a 2-0 win over SC Freiburg
  • YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments making the rounds on social media, notably X (Twitter)

Ghanaians have taken to X (Twitter) to celebrate Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his stellar performance for English football club West Ham United.

It follows his leading goal in West Ham's 2-0 triumph over SC Freiburg, shooting his side to the first position in Group A of the Europa League last 16.

Aside from online users, West Ham has also posted a photo of Mohammed Kudus to celebrate the team's elevation.

"Top of Group A," the writing accompanying the adorable image of Kudus read.

YEN.com.gh has captured netizens who took to their feeds on social media, notably X (Twitter), to react to Kudus' impressive performance.

@the_marcoli_boy indicated:

Mohammed Kudus proving why he deserved the African Best Award.

@AsieduMends indicated:

Mohammed Kudus scored in the 14th minute; he wears number 14, his birthday is on the 14th of August, and today is the 14th of December. A star boy, indeed.

@TwoTerty reacted:

I am now coming online. Goal Mohammed Kudus. African Star Boy.

@addojunr reacted:

Mohammed Kudus, merrrhnn!

Pretty lady drools over Mohammed Kudus

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that TikTok user Miris Couture gushed over Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus when she posted a video of the Black Stars attacking midfielder on her platform.

In the adorable clip chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the footballer shows off his look at a salon where he had received a haircut.

Kudus, who now plays as a right winger for Premier League club West Ham United and the Ghana national team after moving from Nordsjælland and Ajax, gave a 360 look for the camera.

West Ham celebrates Kudus

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that English football club West Ham United took to TikTok to celebrate Mohammed Kudus' goal against Arsenal with a video.

The Ghanaian midfielder's fantastic contribution in West Ham's 3-1 victory against Arsenal in the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final left fans and the club's social media team in high spirits.

In the TikTok video, the West Ham admin created a slideshow of Mohammed Kudus celebrating his goal. They added a catchy Ghanaian song as the background music to make the moment even more special. The song featured in the video was You De Feel The Vibe by Kwamz.

Source: YEN.com.gh

