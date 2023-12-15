Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is trending following his impressive performance for West Ham United

The talented Black Stars player scored a leading goal to give his side a 2-0 win over SC Freiburg

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments making the rounds on social media, notably X (Twitter)

Ghanaians have taken to X (Twitter) to celebrate Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus following his stellar performance for English football club West Ham United.

It follows his leading goal in West Ham's 2-0 triumph over SC Freiburg, shooting his side to the first position in Group A of the Europa League last 16.

Reactions over Kudus' one-goal lead in West Ham's 2-0 victory against Freiburg. Photo credit: Nigel French/Allstar/Contributor/kudus_mohammed (Instagram).

Source: Getty Images

Aside from online users, West Ham has also posted a photo of Mohammed Kudus to celebrate the team's elevation.

"Top of Group A," the writing accompanying the adorable image of Kudus read.

YEN.com.gh has captured netizens who took to their feeds on social media, notably X (Twitter), to react to Kudus' impressive performance.

@the_marcoli_boy indicated:

Mohammed Kudus proving why he deserved the African Best Award.

@AsieduMends indicated:

Mohammed Kudus scored in the 14th minute; he wears number 14, his birthday is on the 14th of August, and today is the 14th of December. A star boy, indeed.

@TwoTerty reacted:

I am now coming online. Goal Mohammed Kudus. African Star Boy.

@addojunr reacted:

Mohammed Kudus, merrrhnn!

