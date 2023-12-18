Ghanaian football star Kudus Mohammed earned the Man-of-the-Match accolade in West Ham United's 3-0 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers

Scoring a brace in the 23rd and 32nd minutes, Kudus showcased his goal-scoring prowess and played a crucial role in West Ham's commanding victory

Since joining West Ham from Ajax, Kudus has seamlessly integrated into the squad, becoming a standout performer with a total of five goals in the Premier League and nine in all competitions

In the 23rd minute, Kudus displayed lightning-fast speed, manoeuvring through the opposition's defence to deliver a powerful strike from beyond the box, securing West Ham's early lead.

The chemistry between Kudus and Brazilian midfielder Paqueta was glaring after the two worked together in the match.

West Ham was still hungry for goals and continued their offensive onslaught. The England forward Jarrod Bowen scored the third goal of the game.

Bowen capitalised on another well-timed pass from Paqueta, showing the trio's cohesive and dynamic playing style.

The consistent registration of Kudus in the goal sheet has made him West Ham’s go-to player for initiating scoring.

This recent feat was the third time in the last five matches in all competitions that Kudus opened the scoring West Ham.

Since his summer arrival from Dutch giant Ajax, Kudus has been a revelation for West Ham, notching up an impressive total of five goals in the Premier League and nine in all competitions.

Kudus' Teammate Jarrod Speaks On Great Relationship With Ghanaian Player

Meanwhile, after West Ham United's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jarrod Bowen praised his chemistry with Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta, emphasising their understanding and flexibility.

Kudus, scoring a brace, and Bowen, netting the third goal, showcased their cohesive playing style.

The trio's successful collaboration has contributed significantly to West Ham's recent victories and overall team dynamic.

Mohammed Kudus Explains His Unique Goal Celebration Style

In a recent interview, Mohammed Kudus explained his new goal celebration style of sitting on ad boards, clarifying that it holds no specific meaning but is simply a way for him to take a deep breath after scoring.

Kudus, known for crossing his hands in an X during his earlier days, switched to the new celebration during West Ham's 3-0 victory over Wolves.

The Ghanaian player emphasised that interpretations of goal celebrations often go deeper than intended, and for him, it's just a moment to catch his breath.

