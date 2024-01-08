Ghana will earn $7 million (GH¢83,644,190) if the Black Stars win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with CAF announcing a 40% increase in prize money

Ghana stands to earn $7 million if the Black Stars emerge victorious in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, following a 40% increase in prize money announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The runner-up will receive $4 million, while semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will be rewarded with $2.5 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe expressed confidence that the augmented prize money would contribute to football development and benefit member associations.

A collage of a young girl carrying the AFCON trophy and some team members of the Black Stars Photo credit: @Sir_Benjaminn &GFA Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

"I am confident that a portion of the Prize Money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our Member Associations with their administrations."

In Group B with Egypt, Mozambique, and Equatorial Guinea, Ghana last won a major trophy in 1982.

Kudus Vows To End Ghana's Trophy Drought With AFCON Victory

Earlier, Mohammed Kudus expressed determination to end Ghana's AFCON trophy drought, aiming for victory in the upcoming tournament.

In a video interview, Kudus confidently promises success in AFCON and other competitions, fostering hope among fans.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton includes Kudus in the 55-man squad, envisioning him as a goal-scoring no. 10 playmaker.

West Ham Wishes Mohammed Kudus Well Ahead Of 2023 AFCON

Meanwhile, West Ham United has extended best wishes to Mohammed Kudus as he joins the Ghana national team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite Mohammed Kudus' significant contributions to the club, manager David Moyes expressed dissatisfaction with FIFA rules that allowed Liverpool to play Mohamed Salah. At the same time, Kudus couldn't feature due to a rescheduled game.

The incident highlights challenges related to scheduling conflicts and FIFA regulations during international tournaments.

Source: YEN.com.gh