The Black Stars of Ghana have set sail to Ivory Coast for the upcoming AFCON tournament

The team is preparing for its first match tomorrow against Cape Verde and the hopes of fans are all over the place

A recent interview with Dede Ayew's wife has gotten many Ghanaian fans talking ahead of the Black Stars' debut

The Ghana Black Stars are looking forward to lifting the African Cup trophy for the fifth time at the upcoming AFCON tournament.

On January 10, 2024, the national team threw the internet into a frenzy with their fashionable arrival in Ivory Coast.

In a new interview on the French TV channel Canal Plus, Dede Ayew's Ivorian wife talked about the upcoming tournament.

Yvonne Ayew picks Ghana over Cote d'Ivoire Photo source: Instagram/AndreAyew, Youtube/Canal+CoteD'Ivoire

Source: Youtube

Dede Ayew's wife predicts AFCON winner

According to Yvonne Ayew, wife of the Black Stars captain Dede Ayew, people often ask her about the team she supports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In a snippet of her interview shared online, Yvonne who is Ivorian established that she is behind her husband and therefore hopes the Black Stars win the AFCON trophy.

The team with Yvonne's husband are looking to end its 41-year trophy drought at this year's AFCON tomorrow when they play their first game against Cape Verde with Yvonne's husband as captain.

Ghana won its 4th AFCON trophy 41 years ago and the closest the team has come to lifting the ultimate prize was in 2015, after a heated final against Ivory Coast.

Netizens React To Yvonne Ayew's Interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few relations from netizens as they weighed in on the submission from Dede Ayew's wife.

devoyceoflagos said:

She’s so pretty Fentuo footballers marry the prettiest women that’s for sure!

@Nanakofidonkor2 wrote:

Okay I take back everything I said about andre ayew. What a queen

@Ohene_agyeman added:

Dede yere nie ena ɔbɔ Ball foon Saa no?

Stonebwoy predicts Black Stars to win the AFCON title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy had predicted the Black Stars to win this year's AfCON in Cote d'Ivoire.

The musician was among a number of celebrities tapped as the country bid farewell to the Black Stars ahead of their assignment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh