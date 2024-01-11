A well-built young man in a video stormed a lecture hall and hilariously intimidated Code Micky from his desk

A hilarious video has emerged online, showing a well-built young man who stormed a lecture hall at the Accra Technical University and intimidated Code Micky from his desk.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, captured the moment the young man walked in shirtless while students were seated waiting for the lecturer to arrive.

He then approached Code Micky, who was sitting in the front row, and told him that he did not want any other desk than the one he was seated on.

Code Micky, who is a popular comedian and content creator, tried to resist, but the young man flexed his muscles and threatened to beat him up.

The students, who were amused by the scene, cheered and laughed as Code Micky reluctantly gave up his seat and moved to another seat. The young man then sat down and pretended to be ready for the lecture while Code Micky looked on in disbelief.

The video, which was posted by Code Micky on his social media pages, sparked a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians.

Code Micky and macho man get many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TerryMahama said:

The kulubayu man has finally found code

ROETNOM_4K wrote:

Macho man vs the highway king the tedualistic code Micky

Cedis Kaywise commented:

Code there is no power anywhere wankasa Tia no

Macho man storms Kanatamanto

In another story, a Ghanaian man, in a video, caused a stir as he stormed the Kantamanto market in Accra shirtless.

The young man, who has a well-built body, flaunted his muscular look as he walked around the market.

Men and women in the market square could not take their eyes off him, with some even taking pictures and videos of him.

