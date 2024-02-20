Jordan Ayew was on the score sheet for Crystal Palace, helping them secure a point during their Premier League clash with Everton on Monday, February 19, 2024

The Ghanaian forward put Crystal Palace in the league after shooting from range outside the penalty box, smashing the back of the net

The Eagles could not hang on as Everton equalised, ending the cagey encounter in stalemates. Ayew has been impressive for Palace in the course of the season

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew scored a spectacular goal to give his side the lead in their Premier League match against Everton on Monday, February 19, 2024. The Ghanaian international unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box that flew past the goalkeeper and into the top corner of the net.

Ayew’s goal was his third of the season. He has also assisted six times. The 31-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers for the Eagles this campaign, providing a constant threat with his pace and skill.

However, his goal was not enough to secure a victory for Crystal Palace, who were pegged back by a late equaliser from Everton. The visitors levelled the score in the 84th minute through Amadou Onana.

The draw meant that both teams remained in the lower table positions, with Crystal Palace in 15th place and Everton in 17th.

Inaki Williams scores for Bilbao

In a similar story, Inaki Williams was on the score sheet as his club side, Athletic Bilbao, secured a 3:2 win against Girona on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The Ghanaian striker's incredible goal made him joint-top scorer for the club this season, having netted nine goals.

Inaki scored the third goal for Bilbao, leaving them only two points shy from securing a top 4 place on the La Liga table.

With nine league goals to his name this season, Williams stands out as Bilbao's joint-leading scorer, highlighting his importance to the team's success in this season's La Liga. Despite struggling for the Black Stars, the footballer has proven himself for his club side.

