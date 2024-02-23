Yaw Dabo, in a video, paid a visit to Barcelona's museum, where he engaged in a conversation with a white staff, telling him he was from Ghana

The Spanish man, upon hearing the name Ghana, started mentioning Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien as a way of recognising the country

Dabo shared the video on his TikTok page, and Ghanaians in the comments section were pleased to see how respected the football legends were overseas

Popular Ghanaian comic actor Yaw Dabo recently paid a visit to Barcelona's museum, where he had an interesting encounter with a white staff member.

Asamoah Gyan and actor Yaw Dabo. Photo Source: samuel_dabo, asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

In a video that he shared on his TikTok page, Dabo could be seen engaging in a conversation with the staff, telling him that he was from Ghana.

The Spanish man, upon hearing the name Ghana, immediately started mentioning Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien, two of the most famous Ghanaian footballers who have played in Europe. The staff expressed his admiration for the duo, who have represented Ghana at both the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dabo was visibly pleased by the staff’s recognition of his country and its football legends. He responded by asking if the man was a fan of Gyan.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians in the comments section expressing their delight at how respected Gyan and Essien were in Europe.

Yaw Dabo's interaction sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Jayden said:

He even knows and acknowledges asamoah gyan but for Ghanaians hmm

Daakyehene1 commented:

Some people only know Ghana because of Asamoah Gyan

Bôsco wrote:

Asamoah Gyan all the way famous black star player

WARCOLT DE EXCHOBAR reacted:

Asamoah Gyan is the only football legend in Ghana

Yaw Dabo is unhappy with Delay

In another story, actor Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Zionfelix, spoke about the lack of sponsorship for his football academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.

He stated that he had reached out to Delay to sponsor his academy with 10 boxes of her branded spaghetti, but that request was turned down.

The video agitated many fans as they told Yaw Dabo that he was lucky Delay told him the truth about why she could not sponsor his academy.

