The Black Princesses won over Senegal to secure their spot for the finals of the 13th African Games women's football tournament

Ampem Darkoa Ladies superstar Tracey Twum' opened the score sheet and celebrated her goal like Mohammed Kudus

The young striker's goal celebration caught the attention of Mohammed Kudus, who took to social media to share his remarks about the team's milestone

The Black Princesses of Ghana will face Nigeria in the finals at the African Games women's football tournament.

On March 18, the team beat their Senegalese counterparts 3:1 in Cape Coast to secure their ticket to the finals.

The team's victory excited scores of fans who took to social media to share in the Princesses' joy ahead of the final clash.

Mohammed Kudus and the Black Princesses Photo source: X/KudusMohammedGH, X/Ghanawnt

Mohammed Kudus cosigns the Black Princesses

Ghana's three-goal game lead began with an explosive header from the Ampem Darkoa Ladies superstar Tracey Twum, who sped off the pitch and grabbed a chair to celebrate like Mohammed Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus, who had a remarkable stint with his English top flight, West Ham, has become known for his infectious goal celebrations as much as his delightful football skills.

Many fans took Mohammed Kudus' post about the Black Princesses as a charge to motivate the girls ahead of their fixture against the Nigerians, who are currently the reigning champions of the African Games women's football tournament.

The team's coach, Youssif Bassigi, is believed to have pledged to Ghanaians to lead his side to battle for nothing less but gold, setting the stage for a keenly competitive final clash.

Netizens react to Kudus' cosign

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Mohammed Kudus's cosign of the Black Princesses' celebration.

@NicoBS17 said:

L'influence de Kudus

@Kwame_wanye wrote:

MO, you are blessed too much. Allah!

@billy06420307 noted:

Bro your influence is untouchable

@KudusGanG remarked:

What an impact! Let's give Nigeria a beating

