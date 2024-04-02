Dreams FC faced Stade Malien in the first leg of the CA Confederations Cup Quarter Finals in Mali

With a 2-1 scoreline in favour of the Ghanaians, Dreams FC became the first Ghana Premier League side to win a knockout tie in the CAF Confederations Cup

A video of the players celebrating their historic win in the dressing room with King Paluta's music has left many fans in awe

Ghana's top-flight Dreams FC took the first-leg advantage, securing an impressive away win against Stade Malien in Bamako, Mali.

Coach Karim Zito's side levelled the game in the 67th minute after Mali's Yoro Diaby gained the lead for the Bamako Boys in the 53rd.

John Antwi, who scored the leveller, kicked in the winner from the penalty spot about six minutes after the first goal, sealing the first-leg victory for the Ghanaian side.

Dreams FC players in high spirits Photo source: X/DreamsFC

Celebrations begin ahead of the return fixture

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dreams FC players were spotted in the dressing room jamming to King Paluta's trending new music, Aseda, singing the lyrics heartily as they credit their win to God.

According to sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo, Dreams FC's first-leg win makes them the first Ghana Premier League side to win a knockout tie in the CAF Confederations Cup or CAF Cup since Goldfields (now AshGold) in 2001.

The team has already arrived in Ghana to prepare for the return fixture on April 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Fans share in Dreams FC's joy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they celebrated Dreams FC's first-leg win and shared their anticipation for the return leg.

Bismark Ackom Papason commented:

Congratulations guys.. we r proud of u.. mind you guys is not over yet come back home a prepare for the return league that's the most important thing now .. God be with u guys .

Ebenezer Adjei said:

King Paluta to the world "Aseda"

Bainfor Rent wrote:

You guys are making us proud. Keep going

