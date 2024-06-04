A video of Otto Addo's press conference ahead of Ghana's two World Cup qualifying games is trending

This comes after he decided to answer a question in Twi, a move that got many people applauding him

Many people who reacted to the video have shared mixed reactions about the move by the coach

Otto Addo, the coach of the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars, is trending after a video of him rattling Twi surfaced online.

This happened at a recent press conference organised in Ghana after he named his squad for Ghana's two World Cup Qualifier games against Mali and Central African Republic.

Coach Otto Addo surprised the management team and journalists at the presser when he answered a question in Twi about the goalkeeping aspect of the senior national team.

Otto Addo rattles Twi Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X

Source: Twitter

His initial remarks drew a burst of spontaneous laughter from persons in the room.

He however, showed command over the language as he made his point and explained certain decisions concerning the goalkeeping department of the team.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Otto Addo's presser had raked in over 4000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who flooded the video's comments section shared varied opinions about the coach's actions.

Adora Ransom commented:

What's special about this? Isn't he a Ghanaian?

Earl Yaw Asante stated:

The twi,I think he should continue to use it for all interviews he will do

Enocksob Bet reacted:

This time, he came as a Ghanaian

Akwasi Ampong Dominic added:

The question was asked in Twi, and I like how he answered in Twi.

Pal Jay opined

I'm sure he will be communicating with the players on the field in twi

Reinolf Demaryion Agyei stated:

We need wins and not twi

Unkle Rick added:

I came here to listen to his Twi - I hear he can’t speak it well anymore… them he should just focus on English

Seidu Alidu confident ahead of Ghana game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has assured Ghanaians of securing qualification for the World Cup.

Alidu Seidu, in a video Seidu, said all the players invited to camp are fully prepared for the games.

He said qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US, Mexico, and Canada, would mean a lot to Ghanaians.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh