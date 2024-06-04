Black Stars: Otto Addo Impresses Journalists, Speaks Fluent Twi At Press Conference, Video Trends
Otto Addo, the coach of the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars, is trending after a video of him rattling Twi surfaced online.
This happened at a recent press conference organised in Ghana after he named his squad for Ghana's two World Cup Qualifier games against Mali and Central African Republic.
Coach Otto Addo surprised the management team and journalists at the presser when he answered a question in Twi about the goalkeeping aspect of the senior national team.
His initial remarks drew a burst of spontaneous laughter from persons in the room.
He however, showed command over the language as he made his point and explained certain decisions concerning the goalkeeping department of the team.
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who flooded the video's comments section shared varied opinions about the coach's actions.
What's special about this? Isn't he a Ghanaian?
Earl Yaw Asante stated:
The twi,I think he should continue to use it for all interviews he will do
Enocksob Bet reacted:
This time, he came as a Ghanaian
Akwasi Ampong Dominic added:
The question was asked in Twi, and I like how he answered in Twi.
Pal Jay opined
I'm sure he will be communicating with the players on the field in twi
Reinolf Demaryion Agyei stated:
We need wins and not twi
Unkle Rick added:
I came here to listen to his Twi - I hear he can’t speak it well anymore… them he should just focus on English
Seidu Alidu confident ahead of Ghana game
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has assured Ghanaians of securing qualification for the World Cup.
Alidu Seidu, in a video Seidu, said all the players invited to camp are fully prepared for the games.
He said qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US, Mexico, and Canada, would mean a lot to Ghanaians.
