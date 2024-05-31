A video of Lil Win's kind gesture towards some street hawkers he chanced upon is trending

This comes after he gave each of them money to buy food after briefly interacting with them

Many people who reacted to the video commended Lil Win, whereas others also wished him a speedy recovery

Ghanaian actor, movie producer, and musician Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win, has dominated headlines after he was involved in an accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

However, a recent video of his kind gesture prior to the incident has earned him the admiration of many.

Lil Win gifts money to street hawkers Photo credit: @y.a_media_plus/TikTok

The video, which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @y.a_media_plus, showed the adorable moment where the John and John actor was seen interacting with some street hawkers by the road.

Just before he left, he instructed one of his men to give each of the hawkers an amount of GH¢50 to buy food.

The generosity of the actor pleased the hawkers, who in turn thanked and showed their appreciation.

Lil Win explained to a journalist that his decision was because he understood the plight of hawkers because he also used to sell on the streets.

The adorable video, which highlights Lil Win's benevolence, had raked in over 7000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Lil Win

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video thanked Lil Win for his kind gesture.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

Speedy recovery kind man

Akua sika reacted:

You will not die no matter what happens,continue be kind to everyone

sallysworld4 added:

God loves a cheerful giver. Adom Nyame will see you through wai

user6766882838489 wrote

Oh god bless you kwadwo

Lil Win movie premiere

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has postponed the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana.

The move is in solidarity with the passing of the three-year-old boy who died in a car accident he was involved in on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Kumasi.

The statement, signed by Lil Win's PRO, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, stated that the CEO and management extended their sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Nana Yaw.

