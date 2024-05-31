Lil Win: Video Of Ghanaian Actor Giving Money To Hawkers Before The Incident Evokes Joy
- A video of Lil Win's kind gesture towards some street hawkers he chanced upon is trending
- This comes after he gave each of them money to buy food after briefly interacting with them
- Many people who reacted to the video commended Lil Win, whereas others also wished him a speedy recovery
Ghanaian actor, movie producer, and musician Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win, has dominated headlines after he was involved in an accident that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.
However, a recent video of his kind gesture prior to the incident has earned him the admiration of many.
The video, which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @y.a_media_plus, showed the adorable moment where the John and John actor was seen interacting with some street hawkers by the road.
Just before he left, he instructed one of his men to give each of the hawkers an amount of GH¢50 to buy food.
The generosity of the actor pleased the hawkers, who in turn thanked and showed their appreciation.
Lil Win explained to a journalist that his decision was because he understood the plight of hawkers because he also used to sell on the streets.
The adorable video, which highlights Lil Win's benevolence, had raked in over 7000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians commend Lil Win
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video thanked Lil Win for his kind gesture.
Speedy recovery kind man
Akua sika reacted:
You will not die no matter what happens,continue be kind to everyone
Lil Win: Family of three-year-old-boy calls out actor's publicist, accuses him of disrespect in latest video
God loves a cheerful giver. Adom Nyame will see you through wai
user6766882838489 wrote
Oh god bless you kwadwo
Lil Win movie premiere
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has postponed the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana.
The move is in solidarity with the passing of the three-year-old boy who died in a car accident he was involved in on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Kumasi.
The statement, signed by Lil Win's PRO, Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, stated that the CEO and management extended their sincere condolences to the bereaved family of Nana Yaw.
