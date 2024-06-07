The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived safely in Ghana after their game against Mali on Thursday, June 6

The team arrived in Kumasi via the newly commissioned International Airport on Friday dawn, at about 1:00 am

Fans and netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted and took to the comment section to praise the players for their performance

Ghana's national team, the Ghana Black Stars, have arrived in the country after their game against Mali.

The team arrived on Friday, June 7, 2024, at about 1:00 am.

The Black Stars play their hearts out in Mali Image credit: GFA Communications

Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and the other players received a hero's welcome as they returned home following their impressive victory against Mali.

They landed in Kumasi to the cheers and jubilation of enthusiastic fans who had gathered in large numbers to celebrate the players' success.

Fans and supporters also took photos of the payers as they descended from their flight.

Black Stars win against Mali

The Ghana Black Stars put in an impressive performance in the game against Mali and emerged victorious.

The team defeated their opponents by goals to one. Kamory Doubia scored the first goal for Mali, after which Ernest Nuamah equalised for the Black Stars.

Jordan Ayew scored another goal for the Black Stars, leading to the National team's victory.

Netizens react to Black Stars' arrival after game against Mali

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted to see the arrival of the players and took to the comment section to praise the players.

@Kobby wrote:

"Nice one.No time to waste … get ready for Monday."

@lee_adjoa wrote:

"Loads of love."

@Akaglo_Wisdom wrote:

"This is so quick."

@__Nkansah wrote:

"Kumasi people are at the airport by this time of the night? Just to welcome Black Stars players, wow. Proper definition of Agakpe love in the Bible."

