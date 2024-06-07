Renowned Black Stars player Jordan Ayew pulled up an impressive performance during Ghana's game against Mali in the World Cup qualifier

Jordan helped Ghana win the game after scoring a last-minute goal for the country in the game played on Thursday, June 6, 2024

Netizens took to their X (formerly Twitter) handles to congratulate the player for helping the country win their game

Renowned Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has become the talk of the town after his impressive performance in the game against Mali.

The Black Stars forward scored a last-minute goal for Ghana, leading to its victory in Thursday's game.

Photos of Lionel Messi and Jordan Ayew Image Credit: @Lionel Messi, GFA Communications

Source: Facebook

Following his remarkable performance, Jordan Ayew has won the hearts of many Ghanaians. He has been highly praised for saving Ghana in the game against Mali.

Some have conferred titles on him, while others have also compared him to other skilled players.

In the latest development, some Ghanaians have argued that Jordan Ayew is a better player than Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

See post below:

Netizens react to post about Jordan Ayew being a better player than Messi

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the claim made by an X (formerly Twitter) user @Opresii.

@Onipa_Nua wrote:

"He better pass Ronaldo, not Messi."

@MrDwein wrote:

"Lol."

@jnr_teq wrote:

"Otto is better than Pep."

@tearrubber929 wrote:

"Jordan Ayew for Ballon d'or wai."

Otoo Addo admits game against Mali will be tough

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo has admitted that Ghana's World Cup qualifier game against Mali will be difficult. He said Mali had a good time and compared the magnitude of the upcoming game to Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

In a video posted on the YouTube page of GFA-Ghana Football Association, the 48-year-old, speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the game in Bamako, said Mali has a good side.

With Ghana playing as the visiting team, Otto Addo compared the magnitude of the upcoming game to the 2022 crucial World Cup qualifying game the Black Stars played against Nigeria in Abuja. Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video wished the team the best of luck.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh