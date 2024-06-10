Ghana beat the Central African Republic (CAR) in their World Cup qualifier in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024

Jordan Ayew scored a hat-trick to give the Black Stars a 4-3 win in what happened to be his 100th game

Videos of Jordan's goals have just emerged online, triggering admiration for the Crystal Palace forward

Black Stars and Crystal Palace forward marked his 100th Ghana appearance in style against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars faced CAR in the fourth Group I game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Jordan Ayew bagged a hat-trick against CAR Photo source: @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

Jordan was honoured ahead of the match, and he made it a memorable occasion by scoring a hat-trick.

The Crystal Palace star got his first goal by converting a penalty in the 6th minute.

Five minutes after Jordan's goal, CAR equalised through Louis Mafouta and took the lead in the 40th minute through Mafouta.

But just like the last game in Mali, Jordan was on hand to rescue the Black Stars as he equalised in the 60th minute, heading home a well-weighted Gideon Mensah cross.

Jordan added his third and Ghana's fourth in the 68th minute to make it 4-2 after Issahaku Fatawu had given the Black Stars the lead in the 62nd. He scrambled home from close range after the CAR goalkeeper spilled a shot and caused a goal-mouth melee.

Despite a late rally by CAR which resulted in a freekick goal in the 90th minute to complete a hat-trick for Mafouta, the Black Stars held on for a 4-3 win to go top of the group with nine points.

Source: YEN.com.gh