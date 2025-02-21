Champions League Knockout Stage Bracket: Every Round Leading to the Final

The Champions League knockout stage features an additional playoff round, where eight teams join the top eight from the league phase in the round of 16

From there, the competition progresses through the quarter-finals and semi-finals before culminating in the final

The 2024-25 Champions League final will take place on May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany

With an expanded league phase, this season's Champions League also features an additional knockout round, with a playoff determining which eight teams join the top eight in the last 16.

From there, the tournament progresses through the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and ultimately, the grand final.

The 2024-25 Champions League final will take place on May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

YEN.com.gh has a full breakdown of every stage on the road to the final in Munich this May.

Champions League knockout phase playoffs

The draw for the knockout stage playoffs took place on January 31, 2025, with ties played over two legs.

The first legs were held on February 11 and 12, while the return fixtures took place on February 18 and 19.

One of the standout results saw Real Madrid eliminate Manchester City, with Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick sealing Pep Guardiola’s side’s exit on Wednesday night.

Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring against Celtic on Tuesday. Photo: Alex Grimm.

Bayern Munich narrowly edged past Celtic, Borussia Dortmund cruised to a 3-0 aggregate win over Sporting, and Club Brugge stunned Atalanta with a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Brest 10-0 over two legs, Feyenoord knocked out AC Milan, Benfica overcame Monaco, and PSV Eindhoven sent Juventus packing.

Champions League round of 16

The round of 16 draw took place on February 21, 2025, after the conclusion of the playoffs.

The ties will be played over two legs, with the first legs on March 4/5 and the second legs on March 11/12.

Champions League quarter-finals

Quarter-final matchups will also be two-legged, with first legs scheduled for April 8/9 and second legs on April 15/16.

PSG or Liverpool vs Club Brugge or Aston Villa Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid vs PSV or Arsenal Feyenoord or Inter vs Bayern Munich or Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund or Lille vs Benfica or Barcelona

Champions League semi-finals

The semi-finals will follow the same format, with first legs on April 29/30 and second legs on May 6/7.

Winner of QF 1 vs Winner of QF 2 Winner of QF 3 vs Winner of QF 4

Champions League final

The 2025 Champions League final will take place on May 31 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

