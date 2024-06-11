Otto Addo has drawn comparisons to Pep Guardiola after his Black Stars team won 4:3 against Central African Republic

Elated Ghanaians took to X to share their excitement, even going as far as comparing the gaffer to the Manchester City boss

Ghana went down by two goals in the first half, and it was Otto Addo's tactical acumen that led to a spirited comeback by the boys

Otto Addo's Black Stars team pulled off a stunning 4:3 victory against the Central African Republic. The match, which saw Ghana initially trailing by two goals, was turned around in the second half thanks to Addo's tactical acumen.

The first half of the game was challenging for the Black Stars. Despite their best efforts, they found themselves two goals down. However, they regrouped and came back stronger in the second half.

Otto Addo's tactical decisions, alongside Jordan Ayew's brilliant display, proved to be the game-changer.

The Black Stars' spirited comeback was met with great praise on social media. Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their excitement and admiration for the team's performance. Many drew comparisons between Otto Addo and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who is regarded as arguably the greatest coach in history.

Ghanaians praise Otto Addo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

awogyimiiko commented:

Otto Addo >>>> pep Guardiola Should be a common knowledge❤️❤️

stareagle77_ reacted:

Enough of the disrespect!!! No one should ever compare mid coaches like Pep Guardiola to Otto Addo.

Regular_NiceGuy said:

Any sensible person will know that Otto Addo is a much better coach than pep guardiola!

AndyRampage17 reacted:

Otto Addo being better than Arteta, Ten hag, Ancelotti and Pep should be common football knowledge now

Ghanaians praise Jordan

In another story, Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew has played 100 games for Ghana's senior national team.

Despite playing in his favoured position, Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has demonstrated his willingness to adapt to multiple roles within the national squad.

Some social media users commented after Ghana defeated the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

