Ghana's national team, the Black Stars celebrated Coach Otto Addo in a special way on his birthday.

The coach marked his 49th birthday on Sunday, June 9, 2024, while the players were still preparing for their game against Central African Republic (CAR).

As part of the celebrations, the team held an indoor party for the coach, where they sang for him and cut a cake.

All the players, including Alexandar Dziku, Mohammed Kudus, and members of the technical team, were present to celebrate the coach.

The team also invited the hotel staff to join the celebration.

Netizens react to video of Black Stars celebrating Coach Otto Addo on his birthday

Netizens who saw the video of the players celebrating the coach were delighted and took to the comment section to praise the players for showing love to the coach.

@Hajia Zuleiha wrote:

"June babies are plenty oo tomorrow is birthday too."

@akotopapabi0 wrote:

"Happy birthday to my black Giant."

@awuraabena5 wrote:

"Happy birthday to him."

@Nasara wrote:

"Happy birthday."

@Seidu1 wrote:

"Happy birthday coach."

@mcbhillion wrote:

"Happy Birthday. African Ancelotti."

@Ginawest wrote:

"Happy birthday our best coach God bless your new age Sir."

@Gladys Agyeman533 wrote:

"Happy birthday to you."

@metasploit4beginners wrote:

"Win the match tomorrow and that will be the biggest birthday gift."

Otto Addo's restlessness on the sidelines pays off, reaction to Ghana's win drops

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana won its first game in eight games after the Black Stars' fairly impressive performance in Bamako.

The team beat Mali to emerge second in its World Cup qualifiers group, Group I.

A video of Otto Addo's reaction to Jordan Ayew's late decider for the Black Stars popped up online.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh