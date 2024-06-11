Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew has crossed a century of games for Ghana's senior national team

Despite playing in his favoured position, Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has demonstrated his willingness to adapt to multiple roles within the national squad

Some social media users have commented after Ghana defeated the Central African Republic in the World Cup Qualifiers

On Matchday 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Ghana defeated Central African Republic with a hat-trick from Jordan Ayew in both halves.

Ghana's victory moves it up to nine points after three wins and one loss in four competition rounds.

Within six minutes after Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was fouled in the box, Jordan Ayew gave Ghana the lead with an early penalty.

Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus jubilate after Ghana won against CAR. Photo credit: @gfa.

Source: Instagram

Ayew scored the first goal, but Louis Mafouta's two defensive blunders let him briefly quiet the home crowd, and the Black Stars trailed 2-1 at the half.

Mafouta scored his first goal in the eleventh minute and then his second goal in the forty-first minute, eluding Gideon Mensah.

Following the half, Ghana regained control of the match and applied pressure to tie it as Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana alternated roles on the wings.

The exertion paid off in the sixtieth minute when Jordan Ayew equalized from Gideon Mensah's cross with a strong header.

The third goal was a well-placed effort by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who beat goalie Flory Yangao to give Ghana the lead again.

In the 69th minute, Jordan Ayew scored his hat-trick to give the Black Stars a 4-2 lead against Ghana.

However, Ghana won the match as the Central African Republic increased its pressure and scored a third goal through Louis Moufata in the nineteenth minute.

Ghana's victory moves them to the top of Group I with nine points. They will have to wait until Wednesday, June 11, 2024, for the results of the remaining games to find out where they stand in the standings. In March 2025, the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches will recommence.

Watch the video below:

Jordan Ayew was handed a GFA honour for reaching the 100th cap

The Ghana Football Association has awarded Jordan Ayew a special award in recognition of earning his 100th Ghanaian international cap.

The Crystal Palace forward became the third player from Ghana to accomplish the record, and the football governing body awarded him a Golden Boot.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians commented on Jordan Ayew's performance against CAR

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@baahrichard5

Jordon has played his part

@quame_misty

I have always and will always stand by Jordan , he’s one of the best players to ever play for the black stars

@Jaymillz_MH

Senior abeg check the stats, from what I gathered he should have 27 in 104 appearances. I may be wrong but that’s why you are journos so check for us

@AFiabian

so why give captainship to that useless Partey who can't play as he does at Arsenal

@Cobimagma

Then Jordan is next to the captaincy if his brother isn’t around cos he is the senior player now in this setup.

Ghana Vs Mali: Ghanaians React As Jordan Ayew Scores Late Winner For The Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jordan Ayew's late victory for the national team; Jordan Ayew has made his father, Dede Ayew, a former Black Stars captain, proud.

For Ghana's senior national team, Jordan Ayew has scored five goals in his last four games. Some Ghanaians expressed their reactions after Jordan Ayew's outstanding performance against Mali in the Bamako World Cup qualifier.

Source: YEN.com.gh