As Ghana's Black Stars intensify preparations for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad, one familiar face has been making waves in camp—Asamoah Gyan.

The legendary forward, renowned for his leadership and goal-scoring prowess, has been actively engaging with the squad, offering insights and mentorship ahead of the all-important fixture on Friday, March 21.

Asamoah Gyan held an intense conversation with Inaki Williams after Day Three of Black Stars' training session. Photos by Ernest Ankomah/Getty, @OsikaniOfficial/X and DeFodi Images/Getty.

Black Stars training camp gains momentum

The Black Stars kicked off their training sessions on Monday, March 17, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown against Les Sao of Chad.

While the opening two days were accessible to the public, the third session was held behind closed doors, allowing the technical team to fine-tune strategies without distractions.

With Otto Addo having his full 23-man squad available by Tuesday, March 18, intensity levels ramped up, raising optimism among supporters who hope to see the team’s sharpness in training translate into a dominant performance on matchday.

Asamoah Gyan’s presence and tactical guidance

Amidst the rigorous drills, one of the most captivating sights was Asamoah Gyan’s deep involvement with the players.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, known for his ability to seize key moments, was seen engaging in discussions with key attacking figures—Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, and Inaki Williams.

Gyan’s interaction with the West Ham playmaker and Leicester City forward suggested an emphasis on movement, positioning, and finishing—three key attributes needed to unlock defences, per Ghanaweb.

Inaki Williams, who has struggled to replicate his club form on the international stage, also received personal attention from the ex-Black Stars skipper.

Asamoah Gyan 'schools' Inaki

A viral clip, seen by YEN.com.gh, captured Gyan animatedly gesturing while conversing with the Athletic Bilbao attacker, fueling speculation that he was imparting goal-scoring wisdom to the Spain-born striker.

Gyan’s involvement has sparked excitement across social media, with fans hopeful that his presence will inspire the squad to victory.

Inaki’s struggles on the international stage

Despite his stellar campaign at Athletic Bilbao, where he has bagged 10 goals and nine assists in 40 matches this season (per Transfermarkt), Inaki Williams has yet to hit his stride for Ghana.

Since making his debut in September 2022 against Brazil, the 30-year-old has netted just one goal in 17 appearances for the Black Stars.

Interestingly, his solitary strike came in a World Cup qualifier, securing a dramatic 1-0 victory over Madagascar.

As Ghana readies itself for another crucial encounter, fans will be eager to see if Gyan’s advice can help Williams rediscover his goal-scoring instincts and fire the Black Stars to a vital win.

Inaki Williams has scored a goal in two World Cup qualifier matches for Ghana. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Inaki begs Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Athletic Club forward, enjoying one of his best La Liga campaigns, urged fans to move past the AFCON disappointment and support the team’s quest for success.

