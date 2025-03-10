The brother of Ghanaian raggae-dancehall musician Stonebwoy, Elijah Satekla, has picked between Ronaldo and Messi

The Legon Cities midfielder is also a huge fan of Ghana and West Ham star midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Satekla joined the Ghana Premier League side on a two-year deal as he continues his football development

Elijah Satekla, the brother of Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy, has disclosed his favourite between two of the greatest footballers in the world Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Legon Cities midfielder opened up during a quick-fire questions and answers session, where he also shared that West Ham and Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus is his favourite player.

The younger brother of the Ghanaian singer is yet to make waves in the Ghana Premier League following the announcement of his move to the Accra-based club.

Due to his brother's popularity, there has been a lot of attention of the midfielder, whose role model is Arsenal star Thomas Partey.

In a video shared on social media, Satekla picked Portugal and Al Nassr ace Ronaldo over Messi as his favourite among the two.

The two players, who are currently at the twilight of their careers, have divided opinions for the last two decades following their achievements on and off the pitch.

Satekla, however, named Asamoah Gyan as his greatest Ghanaian player ever.

The talented footballer is still at the early stages of his career and will be hoping to emulate the legendary players.

Satekla set to make name in football

The younger brother of the Ghanaian musician has chosen a path totally different from his famous sibling and will be hoping to make a name for himself.

Although he is yet to hit the ground running in the Ghanaian top division, Satekla's talent is enough to see him flourish at the top level.

Despite the pressure that comes with being the brother of Stonebwoy, the footballer remains focused after inking a two-year deal with Legon Cities.

"We are excited to announce the arrival of skilled midfielder, Elijah Selasi Satekla. The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal that will run until 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕. He is now set to join up with our squad and we look forward to seeing him in action. Welcome to Legon Cities, Ses!," wrote Legon Cities on Instagram.

The Ghana Premier League strugglers have had a good start to the second round until the league was suspended due to the passing of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley.

Over the weekend, the topflight resumed with games played across the nation.

Satekla's Legon Cities lost to the league leaders Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Legon Cities unveil Elijah Satekla

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the younger brother of Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy, Elijah Satekla has officially been unveiled by Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.

The attacking midfielder has penned a two-year deal with the Accra-based club as they aim to bolster their squad for the second half of the season under coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Legon Cities confirmed Satekla’s arrival through a formal announcement on their social media platforms.

