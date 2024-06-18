Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan melted the hearts of many Ghanaians when he dropped an old video of him playing a sweet tune on the drums

Sharing the exciting video on X, Asamoah Gyan noted that the video was taken ten years ago and talked about how time had flown

Many people were impressed with Gyan's talent such that they failed him in the comments

Retired Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan dropped a video displaying his drumming skills.

Asamoah Gyan looking classy in photos. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan flaunts drumming skills in video

In the old video, Asamoah Gyan was seated on a stool, holding drumming sticks as he played a sweet tune.

In the background, voices could be heard backing him as he freestyled a gospel song while playing the drums.

The song the former Black Stars captain sang was to pay reverence to God and to praise him. A part of the lyrics, he acknowledged all that God had done for him, adding that whatever he prayed for, God gave them to him.

Towards the end of the video, someone in the background was heard cheering Gyan on after he displayed incredible talent behind the drums. Many people in the comment hinted that it was Gyan's brother, Baffour Gyan.

Captioning the video on his X account, Gyan hinted that the video was taken some ten years ago. He wrote:

10 years already ? Time flies

Below is an old video of Asamoah Gyan drumming.

Reactions to the video of Asamoh Gyan playing the drums

The comment section was filled with views from Ghanaians who were awed by Asamoah Gyan's talent. Many did not know he was that talented at playing the drums.

Below are the reactions from fans to the exciting video:

@KuameOliver said:

I want to be like you. Many in body, one mind ❤️

@banksdrizzy said:

The backing vocals be Baffour Gyan. Make nobody lie you.

@abrantsiekhay said:

So you ankasa what you no fit do?? Proper

@FRANCOIS_400 said:

You're just full pack of talent sent by God, on field and off field. Mmonko.

priceless.akuawonder said:

The most exceptional one always, eii so 3wole do you actually have something that you can't d9 in this life. Waoow

true_reto said:

This guy can do everything ❤️

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

Monkor freestyleing

asamoahgyan3_fans said:

The best and the greatest person to ever exist in our lives. We are proud of you each day of this journey called life. Always remember this legend ❤️

Below is the same video Asamoah Gyan shared on his Instagram page.

"He was seen as the boss": Asamoah Gyan named Castro as the biggest-ever

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan, in an interview with YFM, named the late Castro as the biggest-ever artiste in the Ghanaian music industry.

The ex-Black Stars captain stated that Castro commanded respect from everyone in the industry and made every song he featured on a hit song.

Social media users reacted to Asamoah Gyan's assertion with their own opinion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh