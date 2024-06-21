A Saudi Arabian football club has expressed its interest in signing Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus

The team is willing to give the Black Stars player who currently plays for West Ham a lucrative offer

Netizens are divided over the news as some believe the offer is excellent, while others say Kudus deserves better

Al-Ittihad Club, a prominent Saudi Arabian football club, has expressed interest in signing Mohammed Kudus, a talented Ghanaian player.

The club has reportedly offered a lucrative deal, proposing a staggering weekly salary of $300,000, equivalent to GH¢4.5 million, to secure his services.

This comes after the renowned Ghanaian player's consistently great performances on the football pitch in various matches at home and abroad.

The Saudi Arabian club is keen on bringing Kudus into their squad to bolster their attacking options.

A video of Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams clarifying the matter has gone viral on social media.

Mohammed Kudus at West Ham

Mohammed Kudus currently plays for West Ham. He is a right-winger who earns a weekly salary of $114,351.30, equivalent to GH¢1.7 million.

This amount is about three times less than what the Saudi team is willing to offer.

Netizens divided over Kudus' new offer

The news has generated a lot of conversation online. Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video.

While some believed that the deal was great for Kudus, others thought that Kudus deserved better.

@Kasmels wrote:

"He's young for that. His career will end immediately."

@user2939448373863 wrote:

"Kudus should accept the offer, after 3yrs he can go back to Europe."

@MAGNUS 1ZEE wrote:

"Make he turn down the proposal and ask for an increase in the salary."

@Owusu Success Richard wrote:

"Ei, sika paaa ni.. Nothing pays more than football in this world."

@nharnharyaw wrote:

"Wat is he going to do der? he has got a lot to achieve in his football career !!! kudus abeg dat league is for retirement players."

West Ham celebrates Mohammed Kudus' Black Stars call-up for World Cup qualifiers, fans react

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana international Mohammed Kudus has been called up for the Black Stars' upcoming games against Mali and the Central African Republic.

His team, West Ham United, has celebrated his call-up by sharing a photo and congratulating him on social media.

The post has triggered many reactions from the player's admirers.

