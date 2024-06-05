West Ham United have made a compilation of Mohammed Kudus' best goals in the 2023/2024 season, which happens to be his debut season for the club

The midfielder has been a revelation for the Premier League club, having bagged 14 goals and five assists across all competitions

Ghanaians have reacted to the beautiful compilation, which also featured Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy's song Ekelebe playing in the background

English football club West Ham United has released a compilation video of Mohammed Kudus' best goals from the 2023/2024 season. The video celebrates the midfielder's impressive debut season with the Premier League club.

The background music also featured Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy's song Ekelebe, adding a Ghanaian touch to the highlights.

Mohammed Kudus, who joined West Ham at the start of the season, has been a standout performer. He scored 14 goals and provided five assists across all competitions, quickly becoming a key player for the team. His performances have been crucial to West Ham's success over the season.

The compilation showed a variety of Kudus' goals, highlighting his skills and versatility. The goals ranged from powerful long-range shots and overhead kick goals to incredible dribbling technique and composed finishes.

Ghanaians have responded enthusiastically to the video, praising Kudus' accomplishments. They also praised West Ham for recognising Kudus' efforts and using Ghanaian music for the highlights.

Ghanaians reaction to West Ham's compilation

mr_yordor said:

He is far champion gidigba player

the.idavid_ wrote:

NIA, give this admin a Ghana Card already!❤️

oliver.barnes.52 reacted:

How neither of his overheads didn’t even get nominated for goal of the season is criminal

iamchrislarry said:

I'm sure the Admin is a Ghanaian or loves GH to the core ♥️

Kudus flaunts Lamborghini Urus

In another story, a video of Mohammed Kudus cruising in his Lamborghini Urus trended online.

The West Ham United player exhibited a high level of humility as he stepped out of his car to interact with fans.

Many people who commented on the video commended him for his show of humility.

