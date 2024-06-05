Mohammed Kudus: West Ham United Compiles Midfielder's Best Goals In 2023/2024 Season
- West Ham United have made a compilation of Mohammed Kudus' best goals in the 2023/2024 season, which happens to be his debut season for the club
- The midfielder has been a revelation for the Premier League club, having bagged 14 goals and five assists across all competitions
- Ghanaians have reacted to the beautiful compilation, which also featured Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy's song Ekelebe playing in the background
English football club West Ham United has released a compilation video of Mohammed Kudus' best goals from the 2023/2024 season. The video celebrates the midfielder's impressive debut season with the Premier League club.
The background music also featured Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy's song Ekelebe, adding a Ghanaian touch to the highlights.
Mohammed Kudus, who joined West Ham at the start of the season, has been a standout performer. He scored 14 goals and provided five assists across all competitions, quickly becoming a key player for the team. His performances have been crucial to West Ham's success over the season.
The compilation showed a variety of Kudus' goals, highlighting his skills and versatility. The goals ranged from powerful long-range shots and overhead kick goals to incredible dribbling technique and composed finishes.
Ghanaians have responded enthusiastically to the video, praising Kudus' accomplishments. They also praised West Ham for recognising Kudus' efforts and using Ghanaian music for the highlights.
Ghanaians reaction to West Ham's compilation
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
He is far champion gidigba player
the.idavid_ wrote:
NIA, give this admin a Ghana Card already!❤️
oliver.barnes.52 reacted:
How neither of his overheads didn’t even get nominated for goal of the season is criminal
iamchrislarry said:
I'm sure the Admin is a Ghanaian or loves GH to the core ♥️
