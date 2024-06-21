Mohammed Kudus: West Ham Star To Be Offloaded To Saudi Arabia, Rumours Emerge
- Mohammed Kudus has had an impressive debut year at West Ham from Netherlands top flight Ajax FC
- Despite his strides in the EPL, the footballer is set to join the Arabian league, as per rumours that have surfaced online
- Numerous fans have expressed their concerns over Mohammed Kudus' rumoured transfer
Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus, who was recently adjudged the second most valuable African player following his impressive stint in his debut year at West Ham, is rumoured to be leaving the EPL.
Kudus joined West Ham last year from Ajax for a club-record fee of 43 million euros.
Rumours of his transfer from the EPL have caught on as fans on social media are claiming his impact in the league.
Kudus set to join the Saudi Arabian league
Reports indicate that several clubs, including Liverpool FC and Al Ittihad, have expressed interest in signing the youngster.
The Daily Graphic stated, "If the transfer materialises, Kudus stands to earn a significant salary of $300,000 per week in Saudi Arabia."
Despite the tempting offer, many West Ham fans have begun to oppose the move, considering his amazing EPL impact so far.
However, the player seems to be interested in the rumoured deal. According to a new report by Football Insider, West Ham fears Kudus might ask to leave the club, bringing his stint with the EPL to an abrupt halt.
Fans react to Kudus' rumoured move
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans
@favoritecreek said:
this boy has a lot of potential , he should still stay in the premier league
@BabaYNWA wrote:
Saudi pro league don’t even want to wait for players to retire anymore
@_Mc_Monney noted:
He should give himself sometime to play in the top flight leagues before he makes such a move.
@Iamskununzy commented:
He's still young. If he stays consistent with West Ham, he'll get better offers in a few years.
@Mawunya_ remarked:
Going to Saudi will be a very bad decision….he can go in his 30s. Now, he should build a solid career…..Saudi will ruin his football career
West Ham fan sends appeal to Kudus
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a West Ham fan had launched a petition to keep Kudus in the English top flight.
In a post-match interview about West Ham's game against Luton, the young man said he was not too happy with the team's performance.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh
