Kofi Kyere: Black Stars Player Wears Kudus' West Ham Jersey For Training, Warms Hearts
- A photo of Ghanaian player Daniel-Kofi Kyere wearing the jersey of Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus has surfaced online
- The photo circulating online captured the renowned player continuing with his recovery training
- Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views
Ghanaian player Daniel-Kofi Kyere has warmed hearts after a photo of him wearing his colleague footballer Mohammed Kudus' jersey surfaced online.
Kofi-Kyere, during one of his recovery training sessions, wore Kudus' West Ham jersey.
The touching gesture resonated deeply with many fans and football enthusiasts, who admired the bond between the players.
See the post below:
Kofi Kyere off the pitch after ACL injury
Daniel-Kofi Kyere, known for his dynamic play and skilful manoeuvres on the field, has been missing in action due to a recent injury sustained during a crucial match.
The midfielder sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the 2022 World Cup and has since been off the pitch.
Despite his absence from active play, Kofi Kyere has embarked on a comprehensive rehabilitation journey to ensure his recovery.
Netizens react to photo of Kofi Kyere wearing Kudus' jersey during training
Netizens who saw the photo of Kofi Kyere wearing Kudus' jersey were delighted and took to the comment section to praise the Black Stars player.
Others also called for his speedy recovery, eager to see him on the field again.
@edmondayama wrote:
"We hope to see you soon."
@Åñsëlm Jüñïør wrote:
"Really like the way you play."
@Maddison wrote:
"We need him badly."
@Qwajwo lobby wrote:
"Speedy recovery."
@YAWSON wrote:
"You are very good player."
@kobby_marfo wrote:
"We need kofi badly in the team."
Kofi Kyereh: Black Stars and Freiburg player begins training after year-long ACL injury
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's disappointing exit from the AFCON stemmed from various issues, including the absence of key players like Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.
Kyereh's absence created a gap in the Black Stars' midfield and dealt his Bundesliga side Freiburg a tough blow.
The midfielder has returned to training after missing a season and several crucial games for club and country.
