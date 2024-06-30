Full List Of Winners At The 2024 Ghana Football Awards: Kudus, Jennifer Kankam Yeboah Win Top Awards
- West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus won the top award at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards
- Skillful female players like Jennifer Kankam Yeboah also took home awards for an impressive season
- YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of top winners at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards held in Accra
The 6th Ghana Football Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Centre, and Black Stars, former international stars, and local players were in attendance.
Some Ghanaian celebrities, current coaches, some of Ghana's greatest football players, and former and current coaches also graced the star-studded on Saturday, June 29, 2024, to witness the special moment as outstanding footballers are honoured at the annual event.
Mohammed Kudus, the Black Stars and West Ham United talisman, took home the most incredible honour by winning Footballer of the Year for the second year.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Mohammed Kudus won the Goal of the Year Award for his outstanding solo goal against Freiburg, making it a double for the evening.
The Female Footballer of the Year award went to Egypt's ZED FC striker Jennifer Kankam Yeboah.
Check out the photos below:
Smartex won the men's Home-Based Footballer, Men's Coach, and Club of the Year awards and took home the most other honours on the evening.
Check out the photos below:
Check out the complete list of all the winners below
Footballer of the Year
Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United
Women’s Footballer of the Year
Jennifer Kankam Yeboaug - ZED FC, Egypt
Men’s Coach of the Year
Nurudeen Amadu - FC Samartex
Women’s Coach of the Year
Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award
Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC
Goalkeeper of the Year
Kofi Baah - FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)
Emmanuel Keyekeh - FC Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)
Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies
Goal of the Year
Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United
Best Ghanaian Club CEO
Richard Duah Nsenkyire - Samartex
Male Team of the Year
FC Samartex
Female Team of the Year
Hasaacas Ladies
Most Vibrant Clubs on Social Media
Dreams FC
Particular Fan (s) of the Year
Casfordians
Special Awards
The Black Challenge
Thumbs Up Award
Gold Fields
MTN Ghana Living Legend Award
Nanasam Brew Butler
Adjoa Bayor
Mohammed Kudus Wins Footballer Of The Year For The Second Time In A Row
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mohammed Kudus, who was named Ghana Footballer of the Year for the past two years.
Kudus and Kamaldeen ride jet skis and yacht, flaunt their diamond jewellery and luxury outfits on vacation
To earn the top prize, the West Ham United midfielder defeated competitors Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukarai, and Inaki Williams.
The 23-year-old has also been an essential part of the Black Stars, causing waves at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is being hosted by Ivory Coast.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh