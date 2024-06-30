West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus won the top award at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards

Skillful female players like Jennifer Kankam Yeboah also took home awards for an impressive season

YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of top winners at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards held in Accra

The 6th Ghana Football Awards took place at the Accra International Conference Centre, and Black Stars, former international stars, and local players were in attendance.

Some Ghanaian celebrities, current coaches, some of Ghana's greatest football players, and former and current coaches also graced the star-studded on Saturday, June 29, 2024, to witness the special moment as outstanding footballers are honoured at the annual event.

Mohammed Kudus, the Black Stars and West Ham United talisman, took home the most incredible honour by winning Footballer of the Year for the second year.

Mohammed Kudus wins an award at the Ghana Football Awards. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Mohammed Kudus won the Goal of the Year Award for his outstanding solo goal against Freiburg, making it a double for the evening.

The Female Footballer of the Year award went to Egypt's ZED FC striker Jennifer Kankam Yeboah.

Check out the photos below:

Smartex won the men's Home-Based Footballer, Men's Coach, and Club of the Year awards and took home the most other honours on the evening.

Check out the photos below:

Check out the complete list of all the winners below

Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

Women’s Footballer of the Year

Jennifer Kankam Yeboaug - ZED FC, Egypt

Men’s Coach of the Year

Nurudeen Amadu - FC Samartex

Women’s Coach of the Year

Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/ Black Princesses

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC

Goalkeeper of the Year

Kofi Baah - FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Emmanuel Keyekeh - FC Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies

Goal of the Year

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

Best Ghanaian Club CEO

Richard Duah Nsenkyire - Samartex

Male Team of the Year

FC Samartex

Female Team of the Year

Hasaacas Ladies

Most Vibrant Clubs on Social Media

Dreams FC

Particular Fan (s) of the Year

Casfordians

Special Awards

The Black Challenge

Thumbs Up Award

Gold Fields

MTN Ghana Living Legend Award

Nanasam Brew Butler

Adjoa Bayor

Mohammed Kudus Wins Footballer Of The Year For The Second Time In A Row

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Mohammed Kudus, who was named Ghana Footballer of the Year for the past two years.

To earn the top prize, the West Ham United midfielder defeated competitors Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukarai, and Inaki Williams.

The 23-year-old has also been an essential part of the Black Stars, causing waves at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is being hosted by Ivory Coast.

Source: YEN.com.gh