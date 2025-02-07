Former Black Stars player Mubarak Wakaso has commemorated the second anniversary of the passing of Christian Atsu

Wakaso and the late Ghanaian footballer were close friends during their days with the Black Stars

Atsu, who played for Chelsea and Newcastle United, passed away on Turkey after a devastating earthquake

Ghanaian footballer Mubarak Wakaso has remembered his best friend the late Christian Atsu on the second anniversary of his passing.

Atsu tragically lost his life following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The ex-Ghana international's body was recovered under rubbles 12 days later.

Wakaso and Atsu were very close during their days with the senior national team and shared the same room together as teammates. The duo will crack jokes and call each other frequently.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of his passing away, Wakaso posted an image of Atsu on his Instagram story with the caption RIP.

He also changed his profile photo on social media, replacing it with that of his friend.

Also remembering the ex-footballer was the Ghana Football Association, who took to social media to play tribute to the late winger.

They wrote: Remembering Christian Atsu. On this day 2 years ago, we lost Christian Atsu in the tragic Turkey earthquakes. His kindness, talent, and dedication to Ghana football will never be forgotten. Forever in our hearts."

Atsu made 65 appearances, scoring nine goals for Ghana.

Meanwhile, Wakaso is yet to announce his retirement, having been unattached since leaving Shenzen FC in 2024.

Chelsea and Newcastle remember Atsu

Atsu's former club in England, Chelsea and Newcastle United also took to social media to pay tribute to the winger.

Chelsea posted on X: "Two years ago today we tragically lost Christian Atsu, Our thoughts continue to remain with Christian's family and friends."

He spent four seasons at Chelsea after joining them from Portuguese outfit FC Porto in 2013.

However, his best days in England were in the Black and White jerseys of Newcastle United, a club he helped gain promotion in 2017.

Newcastle United posted: "Two years ago we sadly lost Christian Atsu in the most tragic of circumstances. Our thoughts are forever with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Christian."

Atsu's final action goes viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the football world has taken to social media to remember former Ghana international Christian Atsu, who sadly passed away exactly two years ago.

Atsu lost his life following the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, claiming the lives of thousands of people.

The former Chelsea player was plying his trade at that time for Hatayspor in the Turkish Super League.

