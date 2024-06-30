Mohammed Kudus for being honoured as Ghana Footballer of the Year for the second consecutive time

The West Ham United midfielder defeated rivals Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Osman Bukarai, and Inaki Williams to win the top award

The 23-year-old has also been a vital member of the Black Stars, making waves in the Ivory Coast-hosted 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

West Ham player Mohammed Kudus was adjourned as the footballer of the year at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards, held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Kudus won the prize for a second year in a row by defeating other Black Stars players, such as former Red Star Belgrade attacker Osman Bukari, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Leicester City, and Inaki Williams of Athletic Bilbao.

The 23-year-old also won the Goal of the Year award for his goal against Freiburg at the prestigious football awards.

Mohammed Kudus and Serwaa Amihere at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards. Photo credit: @ghanafootballawards.

Mohammed Kudus shared the stage with Issahaku after accepting the trophy, saying in his acceptance speech that the goal of the next generation of Ghanaian football players is to foster great team chemistry.

With 45 appearances across all competitions, the West Ham United player recorded an incredible debut season at his new club, tallying 14 goals and dishing out 6 assists.

After Thomas Partey, he is now the second player to have won Footballer of the Year twice.

Mohammed Kudus and other players rock designer outfits to Ghana Football Awards

Mohammed Kudus and his friend Issaha Fatawu were among the best-dressed stars at the 2024 Ghana Football Awards.

Ghanaians congratulate Mohammed Kudus after winning the Football Of The Year award

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

aye_shatta stated:

Congratulations

nanaasibey100 stated:

Congratulations to him

madridson_9 stated:

Football award nso people dey follow him eiii TGMA part 2

big_syla_ stated:

Well deserved GOAT ❤

namzo_oya stated:

How beautiful ….. putting his brother on ❤️

_brandgrey stated:

Footballers and their poor fashion as always

esthernaana276 stated:

He deserve it

Wriscris stated:

julies__jill stated:

Well deserved Mo❤

Theonlycelebrityteacher stated:

Congratulations ❤️

cutiejoslyn_boah stated:

He deserves it and more congratulations @kudus_mohammed

