Black Stars and West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus has named his World XI players

Mohammed Kudus selected mainly players from the English Premier League including some of his West Ham teammates

His list generated a buzz among football fans, who thronged the comments section to share their opinions

Ghana and West Ham star, Mohammed Kudus has picked his ultimate World XI team, comprising players from the English Premier League (EPL).

The players Mohammed Kudus named include his Black Stars teammate and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey.

Westham Star Mohammed Kudus Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Playing a 4-2-1-2-1 system, the Ghanaian international picked Mancity shot-stopper Ederson as his goalkeeper.

In defence, Kudus mentioned Kyle Walker, William Saliba, Virgil Van Dijk, and his West Ham teammate, Emerson Palmeri.

For his midfield, Mohammed Kudus selected Thomas Partey, Lucas Paqueta and Man City's playmaker, Kelvin De Bruyne.

In attack, Kudus again picked his West Ham teammate, Jarrod Bowen, and Mancity's duo of Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku.

Some of the players who surprisingly missed out on Kudus' ultimate World XI included Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham.

Mohammed Kudus named his ultimate World XI players while speaking to his club's media.

Fans react to Kudus’ World XI

Mohammed Kudus' World XI selection attracted a flurry of reactions from football fans who chanced on his video on West Ham's Facebook page.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

@Nana Kwame Daasebre said:

"This guy wants favor from Mancity ! He wanna be playing for them kikiki."

@Jay O'Shea also said:

"He should be on that list too."

@Florence Osei wrote:

"Star boy has spoken."

@Joseph Owusu also said:

"A perfect squad."

@Cadan Brown commented:

"Appreciate what he’s trying to do but JB and Emerson aren’t the best RW and LB in the world, let’s be honest! "

@Armstrong Senior also commented:

"U be my guy, but as u nor include the world champion Leo u nor be my guy anymore think before next time bro."

@Nyamekye Fante said:

"More like EPL 11."

Liverpool intensifies bid for Kudus

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that seven-time English champions Liverpool has intensified its interest in Ghanaian midfielder and West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

His impressive stint with West Ham has activated a huge interest from English topflight Liverpool.

Reports about the team preparing to trigger Mohammed Kudus' release clause have sparked a debate online.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh