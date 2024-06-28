Ghanaian football stars have been spotted training hard ahead of the upcoming club football season

Andre, Jordan Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso were captured in a video making rounds on social media building their stamina, balance and weight

Ghanaian football fans who chanced on their video praised them for putting in the shift for the career

Some players of the Ghana Black Stars have started preparing earnestly ahead of the upcoming football season.

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew and his brother, Jordan, were spotted in the company of their close pal, Mubarak Wakaso working on their stamina in readies for the season ahead of them.

Dede, Wakaso and Jordan training hard for next season Photo credit: @mmjuniorwakaso/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The trio took turns engaging in several workout sessions including the Tidal Tank challenge, drills for their stomach, muscles and legs.

The players resumed their training after taking time off their well-deserved vacation to engage in community work in Ghana, which culminated in a charity game in Tamale.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the trio were spotted working on their weight and stamina under the direct supervision of their physical trainer.

Jordan Ayew, the Crystal Palace player did several rounds of the Tidal Tank challenge, pulling a mini water tank up above his head while climbing a box.

Dede Ayew and Wakaso also did the same drills as they prepared for the crucial season ahead of them.

The Tidal Tank challenge could be compared to a sandbag in terms of weight, and it allows people to train their balance, weight and functional strength.

The Crystal Palace forward has only a year left on his current contract and would be hoping to do better in the coming season than he did last in the just-ended campaign to get a renewal or attract a good deal elsewhere.

However, Dede Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso are both without clubs at the moment and would be hoping to be in shape when an offer comes in the July 1, 2024 transfer window.

Netizens react to the video

The trio's training video, which was posted on TikTok by @mmjuniorwakasom attracted some reactions from Ghana football fans.

@kobbyriddle said:

"You guys have more training equipments than GFA."

@NHYIRABA K JNR also said:

"the Northern tigers."

@Noah Awuye asked:

"crystal palace player in new Castle Jersey y?"

Jordan and Dede Ayew visit their hometown, vibe with townsfolk

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian brothers Jordan and Dede Ayew, who play for the senior national team, have visited their hometown, Paga Nania, in the Upper East Region.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @djokanayo0 showed the moment the two players were spotted in a vehicle on the untarred roads of their hometown.

Many people who reacted to the video were delighted that Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew opted to reconnect with their other relatives in Paga Nania.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh