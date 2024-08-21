Al-Nassr superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has begun an exciting new chapter on social media

The 39-year-old, who is deemed the 'king' of social media, launched his new YouTube channel on Wednesday

Just hours after he launched his new venture on YouTube, CR7 has clocked over 1 million subscribers

Cristiano Ronaldo is expanding his digital footprint with a fresh venture into YouTube, launching his new channel, UR, on August 21.

This exciting development aims to deepen his engagement with fans worldwide by offering a more comprehensive look into his life beyond the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo launched his new YouTube channel, UR, on August 21, 2024. Photos by Justin Setterfield and Anadolu.

Ronaldo launches new YouTube channel

As the most followed individual across various social platforms, Ronaldo’s social media prowess has significantly contributed to his status as the world’s highest-paid athlete.

While he reigns supreme on Instagram, he has yet to claim the top spot on YouTube, a position currently held by MrBeast with 311 million subscribers.

Why did Ronaldo create his new YouTube channel?

On his YouTube channel, Ronaldo plans to showcase a diverse range of content, including insights into football, as well as personal topics like family life, wellness, nutrition, training, recovery, education, and business ventures.

“I am thrilled to bring this project to life,” Ronaldo shared, as quoted by Variety.

“It’s been a dream of mine for some time, and now we have the chance to make it happen. I’ve always cherished connecting with fans on social media, and this channel will offer an even broader platform for that.

Viewers will get to know more about me, my family, and my perspectives on various topics. I’m also excited to host conversations with guests that will surely captivate people.”

Ronaldo's impregnable football career

Over a stellar career that spans over two decades, Ronaldo has amassed 33 trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles and five Ballon d’Or awards.

He also holds records for the most appearances, goals, and assists in the Champions League and European Championship and for the highest number of international goals and appearances.

With over 890 official career goals for club and country, Ronaldo stands as the all-time top scorer, Sporting News reports.

Ronaldo backed to make Manchester United return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has hinted at .

Saha backed Ronaldo, proposing that the Portuguese legend could one day return as a manager.

The former French international believes Ronaldo has the potential to excel in a managerial role, though he would need to adapt his attitude to succeed.

