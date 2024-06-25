A video of Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew on a vacation in their hometown is trending

This comes after the duo stopped their car to interact and vibe with townfolks who recognized them

Many people who reacted to the video were delighted that Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew opted to reconnect with their other relatives in Paga Nania

Ghanaian brothers Jordan and Dede Ayew, who play for the senior national team, have visited their hometown, Paga Nania, in the Upper East Region.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @djokanayo0 showed the moment the two players were spotted in a vehicle on the untarred roads of their hometown.

Jordan and Dede Ayew visit their hometown Photo credit: @djokanayo0/TikTok

The duo, currently on a break from their respective clubs in Europe, exhibited the highest level of humility as they stopped to interact with some young men on the streets.

Jordan Ayew, in particular, was very receptive as he posed for pictures with them.

The adorable video captioned "With Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew at their hometown Paga Nania" had raked in over 9000 likes at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video were delighted that Dede and Jordan Ayew opted to visit their hometown.

Sandra Abena ataa indicated:

proud of you my brothers

VIdiba indicated:

They call it north but we call it Home , U r welcome Hom

user9945371596871 Rufina Afoah indicated:

i never knew they are kasena oo if not today

user2107429581412 commented:

They should try and do something memorable like sadio mane in their home town

Hassana added:

Meanwhile we were struggling to take pictures with them in Tamale here

Yaa Sylvia added:

Home sweet home

IB BOSS commented:

Welcome home

Kamaldeen visits his hometown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kamaldeen Sulemana, another Black Stars player, recently visited Techiman, his hometown.

The Southhampton player posed with excited members of the community, who were thrilled to see him.

Kamaldeen's visit came during the football summer break, allowing him to reconnect with his roots.

