Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino has announced that he has become a pastor of an evangelical church.

The 32-year-old was consecrated on Sunday, June 30, at a church he established in his hometown of Maceió.

According to Liverpool Echo, the former Brazilian star and his spouse are now pastors.

In a heartfelt joint post on Instagram, Firmino and his wife, Larissa, described the occasion as "memorable and unforgettable."

They wrote:

"Since our encounter with Christ, we have felt a deep desire for others to know the love that has transformed us. Now, we embrace a new responsibility: to be pastors after God's own heart, working for His Kingdom."

Firmino's spiritual journey gained public attention in 2020 when he was baptized in the swimming pool of his former teammate Alisson's house.

The ex-Hoffenheim star frequently shares religious messages and photos of himself preaching on his social media.

In 2023, Firmino joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, where he has since made 34 appearances and scored nine goals.

How Firmino fared at Liverpool and Brazil

For those who might not have guessed, this is the same Roberto Firmino who, according to the BBC, played a crucial role in Liverpool's 2021-22 Champions League victory.

Firmino enjoyed an illustrious eight-year spell at Liverpool, forming a formidable attacking trio with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

During his time with the club, he also won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the EFL Cup.

On the international stage, he earned 55 caps for Brazil and holds the record as the highest-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history with 82 goals.

