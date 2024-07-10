Dani Olmo grabbed the match-winning goal for Spain as La Roja booked a spot in the final of Euro 2024

On the back of his heroics, old footage of the Spanish star munching on Ghanaian delicacy fufu and plantain has resurfaced online

The 26-year-old, who has been christened Kofi by club teammate Benjamin Henrichs, adores food from the West African country

Dani Olmo's deflected strike in the first half proved to be the match-winner as Spain came from a goal down to defeat France in the 2024 UEFA European Championship semi-final.

Drafted into Spain's starting lineup following Pedri's injury in the quarter-final against Germany, the RB Leipzig star played a crucial role in La Roja's 2-1 win on Tuesday night.

An old video of Spanish star, Dani Olmo, munching on Ghanaian delicacies plantain and fufu resurfaced after his heroics against France. Photos by Boris Streubel - UEFA/Getty Images and @eurofootcom/X.

Source: Getty Images

Dani Olmo fires Spain to victory at Euro 2024

According to UEFA.com, Olmo's powerful shot from inside the box was deflected into the back of the net by Jules Kounde after Lamine Yamal had cancelled out Randal Kolo Muani's opener.

The result ensured Luis de la Fuente's men returned to the Euros final for the first time in over a decade.

They will face either England or the Netherlands on Sunday, July 14, per Squawka.

Dani Olmo enjoys popular Ghanaian meal

Before the grand finale in Berlin, an old video of Olmo enjoying popular Ghanaian delicacies resurfaced online.

In the video shared on the X App (formerly Twitter), the 26-year-old is seen treating himself to a plate of fufu and plantain.

Club teammate Benjamin Henrichs, who is of Ghanaian descent, playfully teased the Spaniard as he enjoyed the cuisine.

How did fans react to Olmo eating fufu and plantain?

Olmo eating fufu and plantain delighted fans on social media, particularly those from Ghana.

Many suggested that the Spaniard had a special affinity for the West African nation, as evidenced by his enjoyment of the meal.

@MrOshin claimed his performance was occasioned by the cuisine:

"That’s why he started doing well in the Euros!!"

@HUGOSFLEEK added:

"He should have played for Ghana instead."

@Mayorofenugu_ wrote:

"Dani Olmo enjoying himself."

@YJis1st urged Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to sign Olmo:

"This man’s already familiarised himself with some of the Motherland’s most well known cuisines, Mikel Arteta bring him NOW."

Olmo claims Ghanaian jollof is his secret

In a related publication, Yen.com.gh reported that Dani Olmo once disclosed that the secret to his success was jollof rice.

After netting a hat-trick on August 12, 2023, against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup final, revealed his exploits were born out of his love for the Ghanaian delicacy.

Olmo's outstanding performance secured the trophy for RB Leipzig in a thrilling match.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh